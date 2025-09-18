Prevencio Enters National GPO Agreement with MediGroup to Expand Access to AI-Powered Cardiovascular Blood Tests

Prevencio HART AI Blood Tests

KIRKLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prevencio, Inc., a leader in AI-powered cardiovascular diagnostics, today announced a national agreement with MediGroup Physician Services, one of the largest non-acute Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs) in the United States. The collaboration significantly expands Prevencio’s reach into outpatient clinics, ambulatory centers, and physician practices across MediGroup’s extensive network.

Under the agreement, Prevencio’s innovative HART® blood tests—HART CADhs and HART CVE will be made available to MediGroup’s more than 24,000 healthcare provider members, enabling earlier and more accurate detection and risk assessment of cardiovascular disease. Both tests are backed by extensive multinational clinical validation and more than 20 peer-reviewed publications.

• HART CADhs diagnoses obstructive coronary artery disease with high accuracy

• HART CVE predicts one-year risk of heart attack, stroke, or cardiac death

“This agreement with MediGroup accelerates our mission to make cutting-edge cardiac diagnostics more widely accessible in the U.S.,” said Rhonda Rhyne, President and CEO of Prevencio. “Partnering with a nationally recognized GPO like MediGroup validates the clinical utility and commercial readiness of our HART platform, while also supporting key value inflection milestones related to volume, reimbursement, and expanded market adoption.”

Prevencio’s HART platform uses machine learning algorithms to combine multiple proteins into a single score, delivering actionable insights for physicians and improving patient outcomes. The tests integrate easily into existing clinical workflows and are performed on standard blood samples.

About Prevencio, Inc.

Prevencio is transforming cardiovascular diagnostics through its proprietary HART® platform—AI-powered blood tests that deliver superior accuracy over traditional tools and integrate seamlessly into clinical practice. Learn more at www.PrevencioMed.com.

About MediGroup

MediGroup is a leading Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) serving the non-acute healthcare market. With over 24,000 members across physician practices, surgery centers, and specialty clinics, MediGroup delivers purchasing power, efficiency, and access to innovative solutions that drive better patient care and economic value.





Prevencio's AI-driven HART Cardiac Blood Tests--Two Blood Tests That Can Save Your Life

