Ziocorps Medspa Introduces the Matrix® Skin Renewal Platform: A Revolutionary Approach to Skin Health

Ziocorps Medspa launches Candela Matrix®, a breakthrough non-surgical platform delivering customized, rejuvenating skin renewal for all ages and skin types.

At ZioCorps Medspa, we believe true beauty begins with balance and confidence. The Matrix system...It’s an advanced, non-invasive solution that gives our patients results they can truly feel proud of.” — Dr. Zurich Orellana, Director at ZioCorps Medspa

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ziocorps Medspa is proud to announce the addition of the Candela Matrix® platform to its comprehensive suite of aesthetic services. This groundbreaking system is redefining the future of non-surgical skin renewal with science-backed technology designed to meet the evolving skin needs of patients across all ages and skin tones.More than just RF microneedling, the Matrixsystem is a complete skin renewal platform that redefines the approach to non-surgical aesthetic care. This all-in-one system is built to deliver personalized treatments across multiple skin layers, targeting tone, texture, and laxity. Its advanced, real-time impedance monitoring ensures each pulse is perfectly calibrated for consistent results. By stimulating natural collagen production and adapting to each patient's unique skin concerns, Matrixempowers Ziocorps Medspa to achieve visible, natural-looking outcomes with greater confidence in every treatment.Using three complementary technologies, the Matrixplatform allows Ziocorps Medspa to treat diverse skin concerns across all skin layers with one treatment name, The Matrix Treatment:- RF Microneedling: Stimulates collagen with precision at up to three depths in one insertion for wrinkle reduction, skin tightening, and volume restoration.- Fractional Resurfacing & Ablation: Improves texture and tone by delivering fractionated bipolar RF energy to resurface skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.- Bulk Heating: Combines infrared and bipolar RF energies to smooth superficial and deeper dermal layers without needles or downtime.Matrixtreatments address a wide variety of skin concerns in a single, efficient system—boosting patient satisfaction and practice performance.What Makes MatrixDifferent?Matrixreframes aesthetic care from a technology-centric narrative to an outcome-driven solution. It treats the most common concerns such as skin laxity, fine lines and wrinkles, sagging, and uneven tone while offering benefits like:- Customized treatments for all skin tones and types- Visible results with minimal downtime- Consistent and predictable energy deliveryThe Matrixplatform offers preventive care for younger skin, restorative treatments for midlife concerns, and collagen-boosting renewal for more mature skin.Ziocorps Medspa: Dedicated to Transformative Care“At ZioCorps Medspa, we believe true beauty begins with balance and confidence. The Matrix™ system by Candela allows us to deliver that, restoring firmness, refining texture, and rejuvenating the skin from within. It’s an advanced, non-invasive solution that gives our patients results they can truly feel proud of,” said Dr. Zurich Orellana , Director at ZioCorps Medspa.Whether patients are seeking to refine skin texture, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, sculpt the jawline, or restore lost volume, MatrixTreatments provide visible, natural-looking results tailored to each individual’s unique skin journey. Ziocorps Medspa is the premier destination to begin the Matrixexperience.At Ziocorps Medspa, patients can discover how MatrixTreatments help achieve radiant, youthful-looking skin with confidence. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://ziocorpsesthetique.com/ or call 813-298-5559.About Ziocorps MedspaAt ZioCorps Medspa in Tampa, Florida, they specialize in combining advanced aesthetic technology with an artistic touch to enhance natural beauty and restore confidence. Led by Dr. Zurich Orellana, an aesthetic cosmetic nurse with over 25 years of international experience, the medspa offers a full spectrum of services including facial rejuvenation, body contouring, dermatocosmiatry, and post-surgical care.Their philosophy centers on personalized, results-driven treatments that prioritize safety, precision, and natural-looking outcomes. With a focus on innovation and excellence, ZioCorps Medspa empowers clients to look and feel their best through customized care and cutting-edge techniques.About Candela MedicalCandela is a leading global medical aesthetic device company and the maker of the Matrixskin renewal platform. With a legacy of innovation, clinical excellence, and patient-centered outcomes, Candela delivers trusted technologies that empower providers and inspire confidence in patients worldwide. Its portfolio includes some of the most recognized and effective aesthetic solutions in the industry, including the GentleMax ProPlus for hair removal and vascular treatments, Nordlys™ for skin and vascular rejuvenation, PicoWayfor tattoo and pigment removal, and Glacē™ for hydrodermabrasion. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, Candela continues to pioneer the future of medical aesthetics by combining cutting-edge engineering with a mission to advance results, safety, and patient satisfaction across all skin types and ages.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.