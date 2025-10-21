Coastal Kids Home Care Celebrates 20 Years of Service

Dedicated to helping medically fragile kids thrive at home Celebrating 20 years of compassionate home health care.

Nonprofit is California’s only pediatric home health agency

Together with our supporters, we will continue to bring hope, healing, and compassionate in-home care to children and families facing medical complexity.” — Grace Feldeisen, CKHC Board President

SALINAS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coastal Kids Home Care will commemorate 20 years of service with a gala celebration on Saturday, October 18th. The nonprofit was founded in 2005 by pediatric nurse Margy Mayfield, who saw the need for medically fragile children to be cared for at home. Over the years, CKHC has served more than 11,000 children, expanding into Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito, Santa Clara counties and beyond.“This anniversary event offers an opportunity to reflect and to look into the future,” said Grace Feldeisen, CKHC Board President. “Together with our supporters, we will continue to bring hope, healing, and compassionate in-home care to children and families facing medical complexity.”The CKHC team has served kids like Lyla Hernandez, who was diagnosed with leukemia when she was just a toddler. Lyla received the care she needed in the comfort of her own home. Today, 10 years cancer-free, she is a member of the high school graduation class of 2025, with dreams of becoming a chef.Riley McDowell was also part of the CKHC family, who provided him with essential care at home. “It’s been 18 years since our son passed away, and there’s never a time we don’t think of Coastal Kids fondly and with extreme thankfulness,” said his father, Stuart McDowell. “We would not have been able to care for him at home had Coastal Kids not provided the support they did.”Coastal Kids’ 20th anniversary celebration was held October 18th at the Rustique Winery in Salinas. The gala featured food, fine wine, and inspiring stories of the meaningful difference Coastal Kids has made – and continues to make – in the lives of Bay Area families. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Your support directly funds:In-Home Nursing Care – helping medically fragile children thrive in the comfort of home;Mental Health Services – offering counseling for children with mild to moderate needs;Therapy Services – providing physical, occupational, and speech therapy for children in need; andPalliative and End-of-Life Care – supporting families through the most difficult times.Visit https://givebutter.com/CKHC20th for more information and to donate.

Coastal Kids Home Care's 20th Anniversary

