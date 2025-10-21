Commissioner Miller Praises Trump, Rollins for Prioritizing American Beef Production

The following statement may be attributed to Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller:

“I welcome USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins’ statement today following my call to prioritize America’s beef production. I also thank President Trump for swiftly considering these commonsense solutions to lower beef prices while putting America’s ranchers first.

After years of record input costs and massive industry consolidation, our nation’s cattle herd has fallen to historic lows. This is a root cause driving prices higher for consumers and putting immense strain on producers.

I have full confidence that President Trump will make the right calls to both lower beef prices for American families and strengthen the ranchers who feed this great nation.”