Commissioner Miller Praises Governor Abbott for Cleaning Up Austin

The following statement may be attributed to Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller:

“I applaud Governor Abbott’s bold and decisive action to clean up Austin. Too often the people of Texas are asked to tolerate unacceptable conditions like illegal encampments, weapons, needles, debris, and fires, right where families live, work and travel. By directing state agencies to step in and restore safety and cleanliness around our capital, the Governor is sending a clear message: Texas will not stand by while law and order are ignored and our citizens are put in danger.

Our great state deserves public spaces that reflect Texas values including respect for property and our neighbors’ safety. This is exactly the kind of leadership Texans expect and deserve.”