Commissioner Miller Outlines Beef Policy that Works for American Consumers and Producers

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today issued a five-point plan to rebuild America’s cattle herd, lower grocery store beef prices, and protect U.S. cattle producers from failed Biden administration policies.

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller:

“The plan released yesterday by the USDA is a good start, and I am grateful that President Trump and USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins are willing to hear the feedback being provided by America’s cattle producers. However, as the Agriculture Commissioner of our nation’s largest beef-producing state and a rancher myself, I believe there are some additional steps that can be taken. I hope the Trump administration considers adding the following suggestions to their plan to more effectively reduce the price of beef and better support cattle producers and consumers across our country.

1. Don’t Rely on Lower-Quality Argentinian Beef Imports

Argentine beef imports will only lower the price of hamburger meat, not high-quality cuts like ribeyes, strips, and sirloin. We already import grass-fed Argentine beef, which is ground into hamburger meat because it comes from Brahman breeds that produce tough, stringy meat. Importing more of it does nothing to strengthen America’s beef industry or improve food quality for consumers.

2. Reverse the Agricultural Trade Deficit

The U.S. now faces a $48 billion agricultural trade deficit, the result of the Biden administration’s failed trade and food policies. America is importing more food than it exports. Increasing beef imports only deepens this deficit. We must focus on producing and exporting more American beef. Let’s not outsource our beef production to a foreign country.

3. Reopen and Expand Grazing Access on Federal and Private Lands

President Biden’s “30 by 30” plan canceled federal grazing contracts, leaving 24 million acres of grazing land idle. As a result, ranchers were forced to sell off livestock, shrinking our national herd. I applaud Interior Secretary Burgum for moving to reopen federal lands for grazing, but we must go further. Millions of acres enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) should be opened for responsible grazing. Letting landowners graze their own CRP acreage would provide much-needed pasture for heifers and mother cows, especially under current continuing drought conditions across the Southwest.

4. Create a Tax Credit to Rebuild the U.S. Cattle Herd

We need to give producers a real incentive to grow America’s beef herd. I’m calling for a new Heifer Retention Tax Credit, modeled after the Child Tax Credit, allowing cow-calf operators to receive a tax credit for keeping heifers to expand their herds. This would help rebuild our national herd, increase beef production, and assist the American consumer.

5. Allow Targeted Imports of Live Mexican Cattle to Stabilize Supply

The quickest way to reduce beef prices and do it within 24 hours is to import feeder cattle instead of boxed beef. Normally, about 15 percent of our feeder cattle come from Mexico, but shipments have been backed up for almost a year, creating shortages. As we enter the Mexican feeder cattle season (November to February), we can safely reopen ports of entry in a controlled, incremental way without risking the spread of pests like the screwworm fly. A measured, well-thought-out approach to live cattle imports will stabilize supplies while protecting U.S. biosecurity.

These five actions will rebuild America’s cattle herd, stabilize beef supplies, lower consumer prices, and support our nation’s cattle producers.

I thank President Trump for his ongoing willingness to engage with producers and hear our concerns. By working together, we can strengthen our domestic beef industry, protect American cattle producers, and ensure that families across the country have access to high-quality, affordable American beef.”