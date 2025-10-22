TransTech Expands into South Carolina with new Columbia CDL Training Center

Columbia residents will train with experienced instructors and on late-model trucks TransTech offers Day, Evening and Weekend Class A & Class B CDL training

This newest location expands TransTech's growing network of CDL training centers, including multiple campuses in North Carolina, Georgia, and South Carolina.

We are thrilled to bring TransTech's proven CDL training programs to South Carolina” — Bob Boniface, Co-CEO and CFO

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TransTech , one of the Southeast's largest and fastest-growing truck driver training and transportation solutions companies, announced the opening of its newest CDL Training Center in Columbia, South Carolina . The new location marks TransTech's first campus in the Palmetto State, significantly expanding the company's footprint across the Southeast region."We are thrilled to bring TransTech's proven CDL training programs to South Carolina," said Bob Boniface, Co-CEO and CFO of TransTech. "As one of the Southeast's premier CDL training organizations, our expansion into Columbia represents a significant investment in South Carolina's transportation workforce. This new location will allow us to recruit, train, and graduate highly skilled, safety-conscious professional truck drivers who are ready to meet the growing demand across the state and region."The new Columbia facility, located at 3729 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, SC, is enrolling students for daytime, evening and weekend classes. Our CDL training center in South Carolina's capital city positions TransTech to serve the greater Columbia area and surrounding communities throughout the Midlands region with comprehensive Class A and Class B CDL training programs.This newest location expands TransTech's growing network of CDL training centers, which includes multiple campuses across North Carolina: Asheville, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Gastonia, Greensboro, Greenville, Newton, Raleigh-Durham, and Wilmington, as well as a location in Atlanta, Georgia. The Columbia campus represents TransTech's commitment to meeting the critical demand for qualified commercial drivers throughout the Southeast."The trucking industry is essential to South Carolina's economy, and the need for professionally trained commercial drivers continues to grow," said Tyrel Sulzer, Co-CEO and COO of TransTech. "We're excited to establish our presence in South Carolina and contribute to the state's workforce development. Columbia's central location makes it an ideal hub for serving students from across the Midlands and surrounding regions."The TransTech Columbia CDL Training Center will employ several South Carolina residents as CDL instructors and administrative staff and is expected to train hundreds of new truck drivers annually. The facility will offer both Class A and Class B CDL training programs, providing flexible scheduling options designed to accommodate working adults and those seeking to transition into rewarding careers in the transportation industry.TransTech's comprehensive training programs combine classroom instruction with extensive hands-on training, preparing students to successfully pass their CDL examinations and enter the workforce as job-ready professional drivers. The company maintains strong partnerships with leading carriers and transportation companies, providing graduates with access to immediate employment opportunities upon program completion.For more information about TransTech's Columbia CDL Training Center, program offerings, enrollment, or career opportunities, visit https://trans-tech.net/our-locations/columbia-sc/ About TransTechTransTech, Inc. provides truck driver training annually for nearly 3000 individuals who wish to obtain their Class A or Class B commercial driver’s license. The standard course of study is offered, which adheres to the requirements and specifications set forth by the Department of Transportation and the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles, Georgia Department of Driver Services, and the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT). TransTech, Inc. is highly respected among our Nation’s carriers, both locally and nationally. As a result, we allow our graduating students to gain employment in our Nation’s top trucking companies. Learn more at https://trans-tech.net/

