Charles Jones, Jr. of Roehl Transport Awarded Kenworth T680 in Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award Program

Charles Jones, Jr. wins the 2025 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award Sarah Abernathy, Director of Marketing Communications at Kenworth, presents Charles Jones, Jr. with the keys to his new Kenworth T680 truck. Charles Jones, Jr. and his family in front of his new Kenworth T680 truck.

Distinguished U.S. Army veteran Charles Jones, Jr., was named the 2025 “Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence” program award winner.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the tenth consecutive year, Kenworth teamed with Fastport and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes program to honor America’s top rookie military veteran driver who made the successful transition into a career in trucking. This year, distinguished U.S. Army veteran Charles Jones, Jr., was named the 2025 “ Transition Trucking : Driving for Excellence” award winner during a ceremony held at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C., where attendees gathered to celebrate the finalists and view the Kenworth T680 showcased outside the event.In his more than 20 years of service, Jones completed three combat deployments to Iraq and two rotations to South Korea. A devoted husband to Katrina and father to Alvin and Monica, Jones graduated from Georgia Driving Academy one year ago this month. Shortly thereafter, he began his professional driving career with Roehl Transport , where he quickly became known for his reliability, humor, dedication, and strong leadership.As the program’s 2025 winner, Jones was awarded a Kenworth T680, equipped with a 76-inch sleeper and a PACCAR Powertrain featuring the PACCAR MX-13 engine (455 horsepower), PACCAR TX-12 automated transmission, and PACCAR DX-40 tandem rear axles. The truck includes the latest advanced driver assistance systems and premium interior amenities, providing a powerful foundation for Jones as he advances in the industry.“Receiving this Kenworth truck is truly life-changing,” said Jones. “The military taught me discipline, resilience, and pride in every mission—and those same values have carried me into my career. This award allows me to build a future I once only hoped was possible. I am deeply grateful to Roehl, to my instructors, and to every veteran who has supported me along the way.”“It is an honor for Kenworth to once again present a T680 to a veteran who embodies the very best in service and professionalism,” said Sarah Abernethy, Kenworth’s director of marketing communications. “Charles exemplifies what this program celebrates: commitment, character, and the drive to build a successful career. We congratulate him and wish him great success as he begins this next chapter behind the wheel.”“Every year, our finalists remind us of the extraordinary impact military talent has on industries across America,” said Eric Eversole, Vice President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and president of Hiring Our Heroes. "Charles’ story is a powerful example of determination and service. His path into trucking demonstrates why companies across the country value the leadership, commitment to excellence, and dedication veterans contribute every day.”“Charles has excelled at every stage of his transition into trucking,” said Brad Bentley, President of Fastport. “He is a remarkable ambassador for the industry and for the countless service members looking to build meaningful careers after the military. We are proud to recognize him as this year’s winner.”Under the “Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence” program, all finalists were honored in Washington, D.C., for their service and accomplishments:Winner: Charles Jones, Jr. / U.S. Army / Roehl TransportRunners-Up: Macy Mattice, U.S. Army (E-4), Melton Truck Lines, and Mark Scriven, U.S. Army (E-6), Stevens Transport were each awarded a $10,000 prize.For more information about the Transition Trucking program, visit transitiontrucking.org.

