Genesis Regenerative Appoints Dr. Mark Jacobson as a Medical Director to Lead Regenerative Medicine in The Villages FL

Esteemed Founder of Medical Imaging and Therapeutics (MIT) to Spearhead Regenerative Program for Genesis Regenerative's RPA

LADY LAKE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark D. Jacobson, MD, one of the nation’s leading Interventional Radiologists and the founder of Medical Imaging and Therapeutics (MIT), a well-established and leading medical presence in The Villages community, has been appointed as a Medical Director for Genesis Regenerative. With 28 years of distinguished service in Central Florida, Dr. Jacobson will help lead the clinical expansion of the company’s Regenerative Protein Array (RPA) in The Villages and across the United States.

In his new role, Dr. Jacobson will be instrumental in advancing the use of Genesis Regenerative’s powerful, protein-based product, giving the community access to this advanced application from a trusted local expert.

"In my four decades of practice, it is rare to find a company that emphasizes patient outcomes and practice building over profits, but Genesis Regenerative is one of those companies," said Dr. Jacobson. "They are true partners who understand the concept of 'co-evolving' with their physicians. I've been able to personally connect with their leadership, who value clinician feedback and ensure every patient and professional matters."¹

Dr. Jacobson's approach to patient care is rooted in his search for superior alternatives to conventional options. "My natural curiosity as a physician has always driven me to find better, safer alternatives... moving away from merely managing symptoms with substances that can have harmful side effects," he stated. "This technology represents a paradigm shift... It doesn't just treat—it offers true healing opportunities."¹

Patient outcomes have been overwhelmingly positive, with virtually every individual experiencing at least moderate improvement in pain and function. Dr. Jacobson has successfully managed a broad spectrum of conditions, from rotator cuff injuries to arthritis and autoimmune issues.

Genesis Regenerative is committed to making advanced, non-surgical therapies more accessible by partnering with visionary clinicians like Dr. Jacobson, who empower patients to harness their body’s own healing capabilities.

About Genesis Regenerative

Genesis Regenerative is a regenerative medicine company that develops and markets its advanced Regenerative Protein Array (RPA). The company is committed to establishing a new standard of care through ethical practices, comprehensive educational resources, and a dual-sided support system for both patients and clinicians. By providing the most advanced regenerative therapies, Genesis aims to stimulate the body’s natural healing processes and improve patient outcomes across a variety of medical conditions. Take the Genesis quiz to see if RPA is right for you.

About Dr. Mark Jacobson & Medical Imaging and Therapeutics (MIT)

Mark D. Jacobson, MD, is a board-certified Interventional Radiologist and the founder of Medical Imaging and Therapeutics (MIT) in Lady Lake, Florida. For 28 years, he has served the Central Florida community, specializing in percutaneous spine fracture repair and using advanced image guidance to manage a multitude of spine, musculoskeletal, autoimmune, and neurologic conditions. MIT integrates cutting-edge conventional and regenerative medicine to provide minimally invasive, effective, and patient-focused care. Medical Imaging and Therapeutics (MIT) is located at 13837 NE 86th Terrace, Lady Lake, FL 32159

¹ Quotations provided by Dr. Mark D. Jacobson, a board-certified Interventional and Diagnostic Radiologist and founder of Medical Imaging and Therapeutics (MIT) in Lady Lake, Florida.

Dr. Mark Jacobson - Genesis Regenerative Protein Array Testimonial

