Renowned Neuroscientist Dr. Bankole Johnson Joins Genesis Regenerative Board of Medical Directors

Casa Privée founder to spearhead neuro-regenerative science, championing regenerative medicine as the "true future of healthcare."

Today’s discerning clients are informed," he added. "They understand that prevention, not reaction, is the cornerstone of longevity, vitality, and fulfillment.” — Professor Dr. Bankole Johnson

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genesis Regenerative, a leader in regenerative science, announced the appointment of Professor Dr. Bankole Johnson to its Board of Medical Directors. A world-renowned neurologist, psychiatrist, and founder of Miami’s luxury clinic Casa Privée, Dr. Johnson will guide the company's neuro-regenerative initiatives.

This appointment strategically expands the company's medical leadership board, which includes multi-specialty expert Dr. Mark Jacobson. This board structure is central to the Genesis mission: "closing the gap" between patients and clinicians through advanced science and education-based practice.

Dr. Johnson, who is already using the company's Regenerative Protein Array (RPA) therapeutic, explained that his decision to partner with Genesis is rooted in a shared philosophy on the future of healthcare.

"Regenerative medicine represents the true future of healthcare," Dr. Johnson stated. "At its core lies a profound principle — the body’s innate ability to heal, restore, and protect itself when guided by science and wisdom." He elaborated on the limitations of conventional approaches, noting, "While modern medicine has revolutionized human life over the past century, its greatest limitation remains its narrow focus on treating disease rather than cultivating health."

Dr. Johnson emphasized that this new focus on prevention aligns perfectly with the modern client. "Today’s discerning clients are informed," he added. "They understand that prevention, not reaction, is the cornerstone of longevity, vitality, and fulfillment."

As a leading expert in addiction medicine, Dr. Johnson also leverages RPA for brain repair. He reports, "We found that providing RPA as part of the treatment to repair the brain helps curb cravings and withdrawal symptoms, with relapse rates as low as 10% over six months." At the core of Dr. Johnson's work is the Regenerative Protein Array (RPA), an acellular product containing a high concentration of proteins and growth factors that signal the body's natural healing mechanisms. It is uniquely classified by FDA regulations under the ”cell factor” exemption.

About Genesis Regenerative

Genesis Regenerative is a regenerative medicine company that develops and markets its advanced Regenerative Protein Array (RPA) therapeutic. The company is committed to establishing a new standard of care through ethical practices, comprehensive educational resources, and a dual-sided support system for both patients and clinicians.

About Casa Privée

Casa Privée, located at 1395 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL, is a luxury regenerative medicine and wellness clinic founded in 2021 by Dr. Bankole Johnson. Specializing in personalized luxury medical care, they offer treatments for neurological disorders, mental health, addiction, chronic pain, and anti-aging.

¹ Quotations provided by Professor Bankole Johnson, M.D., D.Sc, noted Neurologist, Psychiatrist, Addiction Medicine & Regenerative Medicine Specialist who is the Medical Director of Casa Privée in Miami, Florida.

