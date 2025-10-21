Limpopo Transport commends arrest of 32 drunk drivers

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety has concluded a successful Phuza Weekend operation aimed at curbing drunk driving and promoting road safety across the province. From Friday, 17 October 2025, to Sunday, 19 October 2025, our law enforcement officers worked tirelessly to ensure that Limpopo’s roads remain safe for all users.

During this period, a total of 32 drivers were arrested for drunk driving. The highest alcohol level recorded was 1.12mg/1000ml in the Mopani District. The breakdown of arrests per district is as follows:

Mopani District: 15 arrests (highest reading: 1.12mg/1000ml)

Capricorn District: 7 arrests (highest reading: 0.99mg/1000ml)

Vhembe District: 4 arrests (highest reading: 0.92mg/1000ml)

Waterberg District: 6 arrests (highest reading: 0.63mg/1000ml)

Sekhukhune District: No arrests recorded

The MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Ms Susana Violet Mathye, commended the excellent work done by law enforcement officers, while expressing deep concern over the number of fatal crashes caused by reckless and negligent driving in the province.

“We urge all road users to prioritise road safety and make responsible choices. Let us work together to build a culture of responsible driving and ensure that our roads are safe for everyone,” said MEC Mathye.

The Department will continue to collaborate with law enforcement agencies to enforce compliance and promote road safety. We appeal to the public to support our efforts and join us in promoting responsible road behaviour.

