Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Report (10-21-2025)

River conditions remained good last week. Flows were relatively stable but increased yesterday due to precipitation the area received over the weekend. Water temperatures continue to slowly trend downward and were in the upper 40s over the weekend. As of today, water temperatures are down to 46°F, and the Salmon River is flowing at 1,320 cfs through the town of Salmon, which is 102% of average for today’s date (see figures below).

That’s all we have for this week’s update. If you have questions or would like additional information, please call the Salmon Regional Office at (208) 756-2271.