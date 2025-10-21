Submit Release
Upcoming trapper education course offered in Jerome November 15

Idaho Fish and Game will host a trapper education course at the Magic Valley Regional Office in Jerome on Saturday, November 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pre-registration is required, and space is limited. To register, visit the Idaho Fish and Game website and navigate to the Education tab. The cost to attend is $9.75, and participants must be at least 9 years of age.

This hands-on, interactive course is led by experienced trapping instructors and provides students with practical training in basic trapping techniques, trap placement, and responsible trapper ethics. Participants will also learn about avoiding non-target catches, equipment selection and maintenance, and Idaho’s trapping laws and regulations.

Completion of a trapper education course is mandatory for anyone who purchased their first trapping license on or after July 1, 2011. In addition, anyone intending to trap wolves must complete a separate wolf trapper education course before they can buy wolf trapping tags. Individuals who did not possess a trapping license prior to 2011 and wish to trap wolves are required to complete both the trapper and wolf trapper education courses.

For additional information about this course, please contact TanaRae Alberti, Magic Valley Region's Volunteer Services Coordinator, at (208) 324-4359.

