Second Annual Service Franchise Summit Returns June 2026 at Sundance Resort
Franchisor leaders are hungry for authentic collaboration and real solutions—not just theory.”SPANISH FORK, UT, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the success of its debut year, the Service Franchise Summit is returning for its second annual event, taking place June 24–26, 2026 at the Sundance Ski Resort in Utah. Presented by ClientTether and Franchise Filming, this unique summit brings together senior leaders from top service-based franchise brands to collaborate, strategize, and accelerate system-wide growth.
— Dave Hansen, CEO of ClientTether
Designed as a high-energy mastermind and networking experience, the Service Franchise Summit goes beyond traditional conferences. Attendees engage in small, facilitated mastermind groups to tackle their toughest operational, leadership, and scalability challenges—learning directly from other executives who understand the unique demands of service franchising. They also stretch outside of their comfort zones in high-octane networking activities that involve ziplining, ATV Riding, and a lot more.
“After the incredible momentum from our first year, we’re thrilled to host the 2026 Summit at Sundance,” said Dave Hansen, CEO of ClientTether and co-host of the event. “Franchisor leaders are hungry for authentic collaboration and real solutions—not just theory. The Summit gives them a place to connect deeply, share openly, and leave with strategies they can immediately implement to drive growth across their networks.”
The 2026 event will feature expanded mastermind focus and elevated networking experiences in one of Utah’s most inspiring mountain settings.
“Franchise Filming is excited to co-host this incredible event that captures the stories of incredible franchise leaders as they learn and grow,” said Trevor Rappleye, CEO of Franchise Filming. “Our mission has always been to help brands connect through storytelling, and this event perfectly aligns with that—leaders helping leaders grow, together.”
The Summit’s intimate and collaborative environment ensures every attendee contributes meaningfully and gains practical value that translates to real business results.
Event Details:
Dates: June 24–26, 2026
Location: Sundance Ski Resort, Utah
Presented by: ClientTether and Franchise Filming
Franchise executives and senior leadership in service-based brands are invited to register at ServiceFranchiseSummit.com to secure their spot.
FranchiseFilming helps emerging brands and national franchises turn their stories into qualified leads. We handle every aspect of scaling video content nationally with zero hassle.
ClientTether is the CRM and growth platform of choice for franchise brands seeking to scale Franchise Development and unit-level operations. Our leading automation tools help franchise owners engage and convert leads, award more franchise territories, and provide data optics for franchise brands to drive continuous improvement.
Marcela Martinez
ClientTether
+1 385-332-8144
marcela@clienttether.com
