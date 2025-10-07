ClientTether Recognized as Top Franchise CRM in Entrepreneur’s Franchise Supplier Rankings

Leading franchise management software ranks #3 overall in Technology Category and continues five-year leadership streak.

For five years running, we are proud to be recognized by the franchising industry as a top partner to help franchise brands close the gap between leads and conversion”
— Dave Hansen, CEO of ClientTether
SPANISH FORK, UT, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClientTether, the leading franchise development and home service franchise CRM platform, announced today that it has once again been named a top provider in Entrepreneur.com’s Franchise Supplier Rankings, securing the #3 spot overall in the Technology Category. This marks the fifth consecutive year that ClientTether has been recognized as a categorical leader and the top-ranked Franchise CRM platform.

“For five years running, we are proud to be recognized by the franchising industry as a top partner to help franchise brands close the gap between leads and conversion,” said Dave Hansen, CEO of ClientTether. “This recognition from Entrepreneur reflects not only our leading technology but also our deep partnership with franchise leaders. We’re relentlessly innovating to deliver the tools, AI enablement, and automation that help franchisors and franchisees grow faster, serve better, and scale smarter.”

The annual Entrepreneur Franchise Supplier Rankings highlight the most trusted solution providers in franchising across multiple sectors. Technology is among the most competitive categories, underscoring ClientTether’s continued excellence and innovation in helping franchise systems grow, convert, and retain more customers.

Franchise brands vote each year and rate all suppliers in the industry based upon both the ubiquity of their products and services as well as the experience and support they provide.

“Knowing that hundreds of our clients and franchise friends continue to trust us with their most valuable business processes is humbling,” said Hansen. “With our innovations in AI and additional franchise-focused features, we’re excited to see if we can be the first company to rank #1 twice.”

About ClientTether
ClientTether is a premier franchise CRM and automation platform designed to help franchise systems increase conversions, improve franchisee support, and scale operations efficiently. With powerful client engagement tools, workflow automation, and analytics tailored for the franchise model, ClientTether helps leading brands drive measurable growth across their entire network.

For more information about ClientTether, please visit www.clienttether.com.

Marcela Martinez
ClientTether
+1 (385) 332-8144
email us here

About

ClientTether is the sales automation & CRM platform of choice for franchise systems. Our tools streamline franchise development, & unit-level operations, sales, & growth with leading text, call, & email automation, integrated quoting, payment processing, online reviews, & world-class services to ensure each client succeeds. ClientTether is recognized as the #1 technology supplier (2024/5) in the franchise industry by Entrepreneur Magazine, and as a categorical leader in client satisfaction and ease of use by G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice. We help service franchises optimize their lead response, sales, quoting, online reputation management, and operations processes through natively integrated automation tools including text, phone, email, chat, and internal communication. This is all tied to a CRM platform designed to support franchising and multi-site service companies. Because we’ve been in our clients’ shoes, we made our platform incredibly easy to use, simple to deploy, and powerful, so they can spend their time running their business and not letting their business run them.

