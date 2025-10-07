ClientTether Recognized as Top Franchise CRM in Entrepreneur’s Franchise Supplier Rankings
Leading franchise management software ranks #3 overall in Technology Category and continues five-year leadership streak.
“For five years running, we are proud to be recognized by the franchising industry as a top partner to help franchise brands close the gap between leads and conversion,” said Dave Hansen, CEO of ClientTether. “This recognition from Entrepreneur reflects not only our leading technology but also our deep partnership with franchise leaders. We’re relentlessly innovating to deliver the tools, AI enablement, and automation that help franchisors and franchisees grow faster, serve better, and scale smarter.”
The annual Entrepreneur Franchise Supplier Rankings highlight the most trusted solution providers in franchising across multiple sectors. Technology is among the most competitive categories, underscoring ClientTether’s continued excellence and innovation in helping franchise systems grow, convert, and retain more customers.
Franchise brands vote each year and rate all suppliers in the industry based upon both the ubiquity of their products and services as well as the experience and support they provide.
“Knowing that hundreds of our clients and franchise friends continue to trust us with their most valuable business processes is humbling,” said Hansen. “With our innovations in AI and additional franchise-focused features, we’re excited to see if we can be the first company to rank #1 twice.”
About ClientTether
ClientTether is a premier franchise CRM and automation platform designed to help franchise systems increase conversions, improve franchisee support, and scale operations efficiently. With powerful client engagement tools, workflow automation, and analytics tailored for the franchise model, ClientTether helps leading brands drive measurable growth across their entire network.
For more information about ClientTether, please visit www.clienttether.com.
