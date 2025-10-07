ClientTether Recognized as Top Franchise CRM in Entrepreneur’s Franchise Supplier Rankings

About

ClientTether is the sales automation & CRM platform of choice for franchise systems. Our tools streamline franchise development, & unit-level operations, sales, & growth with leading text, call, & email automation, integrated quoting, payment processing, online reviews, & world-class services to ensure each client succeeds. ClientTether is recognized as the #1 technology supplier (2024/5) in the franchise industry by Entrepreneur Magazine, and as a categorical leader in client satisfaction and ease of use by G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice. We help service franchises optimize their lead response, sales, quoting, online reputation management, and operations processes through natively integrated automation tools including text, phone, email, chat, and internal communication. This is all tied to a CRM platform designed to support franchising and multi-site service companies. Because we’ve been in our clients’ shoes, we made our platform incredibly easy to use, simple to deploy, and powerful, so they can spend their time running their business and not letting their business run them.

