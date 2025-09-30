ClientTether Partners with Leashed AI to Revolutionize FranDev and Franchisee Sales Performance
New integration allows franchise systems to automate follow-up, lead qualification, booking, and support.
ClientTether, the #1 franchise management and unit operations software, has officially partnered with Leashed AI to transform how franchise brands connect with leads and customers. The integration will give ClientTether clients access to Leashed AI’s groundbreaking AI Agents to automate inbound and outbound calling for every CRM contact. The rollout has the ability to virtually eliminate the need for manual calling.
Beginning October 1st, ClientTether clients will have the option to activate the Leashed Agents to instantly engage new leads, reengage cold leads, and book appointments to boost conversions. With Leashed AI, franchise development teams and local units can respond to every opportunity in real-time without increasing staff or team overhead.
“We see AI sales automation being the perfect complement to our full suite of automation tools that FranDev teams and service franchises love,” said Dave Hansen, CEO of ClientTether. “A key pillar of how we plan to bring leading AI solutions to them is through strategic integrations with forward looking partners like Leashed AI.”
At the core of Leashed AI’s system is their proprietary middleware, known as “The Leash.” This technology ensures that Leashed Agents provide real solutions while eliminating misinformation, menu loops, or inappropriate conversations. Franchises and brokers alike can rely on intelligent, natural conversations that build trust in their brand, while eliminating unnecessary human tasks.
“Our AI doesn’t go off the rails because it can’t. Thanks to our proprietary guardrail system we affectionately call The Leash, every interaction stays tightly aligned with brand voice, compliance requirements, and customer expectations,” said Josh Yohnke, CRO at Leashed AI. “We’ve built Leashed AI from the ground up to meet the highest standards of safety and control for SOC 2, PCI, TCPA, and HIPAA compliancies. Because in franchising and multilocation operations, security and brand continuity aren’t optional, they’re everything.”
ClientTether customers can enable and customize their Leashed AI Agents within their existing CRM workflows. The integration gives franchise brands a competitive advantage by ensuring every lead is engaged and every customer interaction is consistent.
About ClientTether
ClientTether is the sales automation and CRM platform of choice for franchise systems. Their solutions simplify franchise development and unit-level operations, driving sales and growth through industry-leading text, call, and email automation. With integrated quoting, payment processing, online review management, and world-class support, ClientTether equips every client to succeed.
The company has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as the #1 technology supplier in franchising, and by G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice as a category leader in client satisfaction and ease of use.
Learn more at https://clienttether.com/leashedai/
About Leashed AI
Leashed AI delivers intelligent automation solutions designed specifically for franchises. Powered by its proprietary middleware, The Leash, the platform ensures safe, on-brand interactions across every customer touchpoint. These intelligent tools help businesses provide support, efficiently qualify leads, book appointments, and securely process payments while maintaining personalized service that drive long term growth.
Learn more at https://leashedai.com/
