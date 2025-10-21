Knowledge Preservation Recognized as Top Governance Leadership Program of the Year by IAOTB

Knowledge Preservation will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTB) annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knowledge Preservation, a leader in the information governance and knowledge management sector, was recently selected as Top Governance Leadership Program of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB), a premier global organization recognizing excellence and innovation across industries.This recognition highlights the leadership of Phyllis Elin, Ph. D CEO, whose vision and dedication have propelled Knowledge Preservation to new heights in the information governance industry. The company is known for delivering "Real Information Governance Services", specialized strategies that help organizations manage and protect critical information assets. Their expertise spans records retention, policy development, compliance frameworks, and technology solutions, empowering clients to reduce risk, safeguard sensitive data, and optimize efficiency across regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, education, government, and manufacturing.As a result of this award, Knowledge Preservation will be featured in IAOTB's annual global business spotlight and honored at the IAOTP Annual Awards Gala, being held at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December, celebrating the achievements of top-performing businesses worldwide.Inclusion in IAOTB is a prestigious honor reserved for companies that have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation, and industry impact. Businesses are hand-selected through a rigorous nomination and vetting process, which evaluates professional reputation, operational success, market influence, and community involvement. Only a select few are chosen annually for this distinguished recognition.The President of IAOTP and IAOTB, Stephanie Cirami, shared:"IAOTB is more than just an award—it's an international network of excellence. Knowledge Preservation exemplifies the values we look for in a Top Business of the Year honoree, and we are proud to welcome them into our elite circle of innovators and industry leaders."For media inquiries or to learn more about Knowledge Preservation and their upcoming initiatives, please visit:About IAOTBIAOTB, a division of the renowned International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), provides a unique and exclusive platform for distinguished companies to network, collaborate, and enhance their global visibility. Benefits for selected businesses include:• Customized Press Releases featured on major media outlets, including FOX, ABC, CBS, NBC, CW, KTLA, The Times, Daily Journal, and Travel Weekly• High-Impact Video Commercials and Professional Web Design/SEO services• Showcasing on World-Famous Billboards, such as the Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square, Planet Hollywood on the Vegas Strip, and Nashville's Iconic Sign• Red Carpet Award Galas and Summer Soirees for top-tier business networkingFor more information on the International Association of Top Businesses, visit www.iaotb.com

