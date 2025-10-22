Christensen Named 2025 CPESN® USA Outstanding Network Facilitator

GARNER, NC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CPESN® USA , a clinically integrated, nationwide organization of pharmacy networks created to advance community-based pharmacy practice, announced Lindsay Christensen, Pharm.D., as the recipient of the 2025 CPESNOutstanding Network Facilitator Award. The award is proudly sponsored by Compliant Pharmacy Alliance Christensen has served as the Managing Network Facilitator for the CPESNMinnesota network since 2020. Her work in provider enrollment and credentialing has enabled CPESN Minnesota’s 126 community-based pharmacies to be reimbursed for clinical services under the medical benefit.“CPESN USA continues to thrive thanks to the outstanding leadership within its local networks,” said Cody Clifton, Pharm.D., Director of Practice Transformation and Clinical Programs at CPESN USA. “Network Facilitators are instrumental in supporting community pharmacies and driving meaningful transformation. Lindsay Christensen stands out as a dedicated and impactful leader—her commitment to advancing community pharmacy in Minnesota and nationally makes her truly deserving of this honor.”Christensen spearheaded the development of a CMS-compliant Medication Therapy Management service model that broadened access for CPESN pharmacies and led to a successful CMS audit.“Lindsay Christensen is widely viewed as a leader and a positive force for change in Minnesota pharmacy,” said Steve Simenson, B.Pharm., Managing Partner of Goodrich Pharmacy, and CPESN Minnesota Lead Luminary. “She brings hope and delivers the tools necessary to not only provide great patient care but also get paid fairly for it.”During the COVID-19 pandemic, she built relationships with the Minnesota Department of Health and county health departments across the state to ensure that CPESN MN pharmacies were consistently recognized by healthcare professionals as vital partners in vaccinating Minnesotans.“Because of Lindsay Christensen’s ability to foster and maintain strong relationships, our network has enjoyed a four-year partnership with a major health plan in Minnesota,” said Paul Iverson, B.Pharm., founder of Iverson Corner Drug in Bemidji, Minnesota, and a CPESN Minnesota Luminary. “Last year that relationship generated around $300,000 in revenue for our members and the network.”About CPESNUSALaunched in 2016 through efforts of the National Community Pharmacists Association and Community Care of North Carolina, CPESNUSA is a clinically integrated, nationwide organization of pharmacy networks structured to advance community-based pharmacy practice. CPESN Networks continue to expand across the country with 48 local networks in 45 states plus the District of Columbia. Over 8,500 pharmacy providers have joined the movement to provide patients, physicians, and payers with enhanced medication-use and patient-care services that have been proven to improve patient health and lower healthcare costs. To learn more, visit www.CPESN.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.