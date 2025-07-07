CPESN USA Honors 32 Community-Based Pharmacies; Awards Sponsored by Compliant Pharmacy Alliance (CPA)

CPESN Network

CPESN USA today announces the recipients of its 2025 CPESN Most Engaged Pharmacy Awards and recognizes 32 pharmacies from across America.

These pharmacies embody the collaborative, high touch care that distinguishes CPESN networks. Their engagement drives better outcomes for patients and shows the power of local pharmacy innovation.” — Troy Trygstad, Pharm.D., MBA, Ph.D., Executive Director of CPESN USA

GARNER, NC, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CPESN USA, a clinically integrated, nationwide organization of pharmacy networks created to advance community-based pharmacy practice, today announced the recipients of its 2025 CPESN Most Engaged Pharmacy Awards. Thirty two pharmacies—nominated by their local network leaders for exceptional engagement in CPESN payer programs and initiatives—were selected for their commitment to advancing patient centered care in their communities.“These pharmacies embody the collaborative, high touch care that distinguishes CPESN networks. Their engagement drives better outcomes for patients and shows the power of local pharmacy innovation at scale,” said Troy Trygstad, Pharm.D., MBA, Ph.D., Executive Director of CPESN USA. CPA is proud to sponsor this CPESN awards recognition because active engagement is what keeps community pharmacies at the center of the health care team,” added Jay Blackburn, Chief Executive Officer of Compliant Pharmacy Alliance Cooperative. “We applaud each award winner for raising the bar on patient care.”Here are the 2025 CPESN “Most Engaged Pharmacy” Award Recipients:AlignRx CPESN - Roy's Discount Pharmacy (Tawnee Taylor) in Wilburton, OKArkansas CPESN - Smith Drug (Christina Taylor) in Gentry, ARCPESN California - AndersonRx Pharmacy (Sherry Borchert) in Anderson, CACPESN Colorado - Rivergate Pharmacy (Lori Kearney) in Durango, COCPESN DMV - Grubbs SE Pharmacy and Mini Mart (Bill Fadel) in Washington, DCCPESN Florida - Cheek and Scott Pharmacies (Sheila Raynor) in Lake City, FLCPESN Georgia - Lula Pharmacy (Amy Miller) in Lula, GACPESN Hawaii - KTA Puainako Pharmacy (Elissa Brown) in Hilo, HICPESN Indiana - Herbst Pharmacy (Kathy Condo) in Kokomo, INCPESN Iowa - Bedford Drug (Mike Schweitzer) in Bedford, IACPESN Kansas - Bowen Pharmacy (Shelby Sale) in Parsons, KSCPESN Kentucky - Shelbyville Pharmacy (Jason Underwood) in Shelbyville, KYCPESN Louisiana - Peoples Drug Store (Susan Brunet & Julie Brien) in Houma, LACPESN Minnesota - Cub Pharmacy – Duluth (Courtney Steinhoff) in Duluth, MNCPESN Mississippi - Duncan's Pharmacy (Jim Jackson) in Walnut, MSCPESN Missouri - Alps Pharmacy (Melody Savley) in Springfield, MOCPESN Nebraska - Elmwood Pharmacy (Jeff Kilborn) in Omaha, NECPESN North Carolina - Southside Discount Pharmacy (Ahunna Freeman) in Winston-Salem, NCCPESN NYC - Super Health Pharmacy (Mayank Parikh) - Staten Island, NYCPESN Upstate NY- Lindsay’s Pharmacy (Raghu Thota) - Troy, NYCPESN Western NY - Vital Pharmacy (Joe Bellavia) in Buffalo, NYCPESN Ohio - Barr’s Pharmacy – Xenia (Erin Dill) Xenia, OHCPESN South Carolina - Riley Drugs (Roberta Vining) in Lexington, SCCPESN Tennessee - Cavalier Pharmacy (Derek Holyfield) - Alamo, TNCPESN Northeast Tennessee - Cave’s Drug Store (Ashley Bates) in Kingsport, TNCPESN Texas - Ropheka Pharmacy (Raheal Boadi-Yeboah) - Midlothian, TXCPESN Virginia - PATHS Community Pharmacy (Will Coleman) - Boydton, VACPESN Washington - Goldendale Pharmacy (Jacqueline Eide) - Goldendale, WACPESN West Virginia - Carewell Pharmacy (Courtney Riffe) - Gilbert, WVCPESN Wisconsin - Boscobel Pharmacy and Center Pharmacy (Michelle Farrell) in Boscobel, WICPESN Wyoming - North Star Pharmacy & Infusion (Scot & Amy Schmidt) in Cheyenne, WYPennsylvania Pharmacists Care Network - McCracken Pharmacy (Scott Adamson) in Waynesburg, PAAbout CPESN USALaunched in 2016 through efforts of the National Community Pharmacists Association and Community Care of North Carolina, CPESNUSA is a clinically integrated, nationwide organization of pharmacy networks structured to advance community-based pharmacy practice. CPESN Networks continue to expand across the country with 48 local networks in 45 states plus the District of Columbia. Over 8,500 pharmacy providers have emerged and joined the movement to provide patients, physicians, and payers with enhanced medication-use and patient-care services that have been proven to improve patient health and lower healthcare costs. To learn more, visit www.CPESN.com About Compliant Pharmacy Alliance (CPA)CPA is a member owned independent pharmacy purchasing cooperative serving over 2,100 pharmacies in 48 states. The cooperative leverages group purchasing power, industry education, and practice support services to help community pharmacies thrive in a competitive market.

