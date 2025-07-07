CPESN USA Honors 32 Community-Based Pharmacies; Awards Sponsored by Compliant Pharmacy Alliance (CPA)
CPESN USA today announces the recipients of its 2025 CPESN Most Engaged Pharmacy Awards and recognizes 32 pharmacies from across America.
These pharmacies embody the collaborative, high touch care that distinguishes CPESN networks. Their engagement drives better outcomes for patients and shows the power of local pharmacy innovation.”GARNER, NC, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CPESN USA, a clinically integrated, nationwide organization of pharmacy networks created to advance community-based pharmacy practice, today announced the recipients of its 2025 CPESN Most Engaged Pharmacy Awards. Thirty two pharmacies—nominated by their local network leaders for exceptional engagement in CPESN payer programs and initiatives—were selected for their commitment to advancing patient centered care in their communities.
“These pharmacies embody the collaborative, high touch care that distinguishes CPESN networks. Their engagement drives better outcomes for patients and shows the power of local pharmacy innovation at scale,” said Troy Trygstad, Pharm.D., MBA, Ph.D., Executive Director of CPESN USA.
“CPA is proud to sponsor this CPESN awards recognition because active engagement is what keeps community pharmacies at the center of the health care team,” added Jay Blackburn, Chief Executive Officer of Compliant Pharmacy Alliance Cooperative. “We applaud each award winner for raising the bar on patient care.”
Here are the 2025 CPESN “Most Engaged Pharmacy” Award Recipients:
AlignRx CPESN - Roy's Discount Pharmacy (Tawnee Taylor) in Wilburton, OK
Arkansas CPESN - Smith Drug (Christina Taylor) in Gentry, AR
CPESN California - AndersonRx Pharmacy (Sherry Borchert) in Anderson, CA
CPESN Colorado - Rivergate Pharmacy (Lori Kearney) in Durango, CO
CPESN DMV - Grubbs SE Pharmacy and Mini Mart (Bill Fadel) in Washington, DC
CPESN Florida - Cheek and Scott Pharmacies (Sheila Raynor) in Lake City, FL
CPESN Georgia - Lula Pharmacy (Amy Miller) in Lula, GA
CPESN Hawaii - KTA Puainako Pharmacy (Elissa Brown) in Hilo, HI
CPESN Indiana - Herbst Pharmacy (Kathy Condo) in Kokomo, IN
CPESN Iowa - Bedford Drug (Mike Schweitzer) in Bedford, IA
CPESN Kansas - Bowen Pharmacy (Shelby Sale) in Parsons, KS
CPESN Kentucky - Shelbyville Pharmacy (Jason Underwood) in Shelbyville, KY
CPESN Louisiana - Peoples Drug Store (Susan Brunet & Julie Brien) in Houma, LA
CPESN Minnesota - Cub Pharmacy – Duluth (Courtney Steinhoff) in Duluth, MN
CPESN Mississippi - Duncan's Pharmacy (Jim Jackson) in Walnut, MS
CPESN Missouri - Alps Pharmacy (Melody Savley) in Springfield, MO
CPESN Nebraska - Elmwood Pharmacy (Jeff Kilborn) in Omaha, NE
CPESN North Carolina - Southside Discount Pharmacy (Ahunna Freeman) in Winston-Salem, NC
CPESN NYC - Super Health Pharmacy (Mayank Parikh) - Staten Island, NY
CPESN Upstate NY- Lindsay’s Pharmacy (Raghu Thota) - Troy, NY
CPESN Western NY - Vital Pharmacy (Joe Bellavia) in Buffalo, NY
CPESN Ohio - Barr’s Pharmacy – Xenia (Erin Dill) Xenia, OH
CPESN South Carolina - Riley Drugs (Roberta Vining) in Lexington, SC
CPESN Tennessee - Cavalier Pharmacy (Derek Holyfield) - Alamo, TN
CPESN Northeast Tennessee - Cave’s Drug Store (Ashley Bates) in Kingsport, TN
CPESN Texas - Ropheka Pharmacy (Raheal Boadi-Yeboah) - Midlothian, TX
CPESN Virginia - PATHS Community Pharmacy (Will Coleman) - Boydton, VA
CPESN Washington - Goldendale Pharmacy (Jacqueline Eide) - Goldendale, WA
CPESN West Virginia - Carewell Pharmacy (Courtney Riffe) - Gilbert, WV
CPESN Wisconsin - Boscobel Pharmacy and Center Pharmacy (Michelle Farrell) in Boscobel, WI
CPESN Wyoming - North Star Pharmacy & Infusion (Scot & Amy Schmidt) in Cheyenne, WY
Pennsylvania Pharmacists Care Network - McCracken Pharmacy (Scott Adamson) in Waynesburg, PA
About CPESN USA
Launched in 2016 through efforts of the National Community Pharmacists Association and Community Care of North Carolina, CPESN® USA is a clinically integrated, nationwide organization of pharmacy networks structured to advance community-based pharmacy practice. CPESN Networks continue to expand across the country with 48 local networks in 45 states plus the District of Columbia. Over 8,500 pharmacy providers have emerged and joined the movement to provide patients, physicians, and payers with enhanced medication-use and patient-care services that have been proven to improve patient health and lower healthcare costs. To learn more, visit www.CPESN.com.
About Compliant Pharmacy Alliance (CPA)
CPA is a member owned independent pharmacy purchasing cooperative serving over 2,100 pharmacies in 48 states. The cooperative leverages group purchasing power, industry education, and practice support services to help community pharmacies thrive in a competitive market.
