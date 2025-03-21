CPESN USA and Pharmacy Profiles Collaborate to Foster the Expansion of Pharmacist-Delivered Patient Care Services

CPESN USA Pharmacy Profiles

CPESN USA and its member pharmacies will have access to a comprehensive service to identify and verify pharmacists qualified to provide patient care services

GARNER, NC, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CPESN USA , a clinically integrated, nationwide organization of pharmacy networks created to advance community-based pharmacy practice, and Pharmacy Profiles , the trusted and verified repository of the nation’s pharmacist providers, today announced their collaboration to offer the Pharmacy Profiles Credentials Verification Service to CPESN USA and its member pharmacies to help them verify the advanced credentials of their pharmacists and expand the array of patient care services they provide.Pharmacy Profiles Credentials Verification Service is designed to meet the needs of pharmacy networks, pharmacist employers, payers, government, and others who need to validate the professional credentials and advanced training of pharmacists."Pharmacists are finally being more widely recognized for the safe, effective, and convenient services they are able provide,” said CPESN USA Executive Director Troy Trygstad, Pharm.D., MBA, Ph.D. “The next frontier is to scale the provision of services and make them operational and sustainable. That begins with the credentialing of thousands of pharmacist-providers in the most frequented healthcare setting in America – community-based pharmacies. Pharmacy Profiles will enable a more effective and efficient onboarding of pharmacist-providers into health plan billing systems in a manner resembling every other health care team member. It is long overdue."“We are pleased to support CPESN USA in enhancing the pharmacist’s role in providing patient care services,” said Pharmacy Profiles Executive Director, Mark Pilkington. “We offer the most comprehensive, continually updated and verified inventory of advanced credentials in the market. We are excited that CPESN USA will be able to utilize this information to differentiate the services of its network and expand their pharmacies’ scope of professional practice.”About Pharmacy ProfilesAs an NCQA certified Credentials Verification Organization, Pharmacy Profiles provides a one-stop repository of all the professional and relevant personal information a pharmacy professional would need to achieve and maintain for success in the credentials marketplace. Pharmacy Profiles, a subsidiary of the American Pharmacists Association, is an information technology company that provides a comprehensive, trusted and verified repository of the nation’s pharmacy professionals. For more information, visit PharmacyProfiles.com.About CPESNUSALaunched in 2016 through efforts of the National Community Pharmacists Association and Community Care of North Carolina, CPESN USA is a clinically integrated, nationwide organization of pharmacy networks structured to advance community-based pharmacy practice. CPESN Networks continue to expand across the country with 48 local networks in 45 states plus the District of Columbia. Over 8,500 pharmacy providers have emerged and joined the movement to provide patients, physicians, and payers with enhanced medication-use and patient-care services that have been proven to improve patient health and lower healthcare costs. To learn more, visit www.CPESN.com

