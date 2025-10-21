On Mackworth Island, a School Builds Trust and Educator Pathways

When a deaf Teacher of the Deaf led a summer marine biology camp at the Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing/Governor Baxter School for the Deaf (MECDHH/GBSD), something remarkable happened. Students who typically relied on spoken English naturally shifted into American Sign Language (ASL), so that they could connect with their peers.

“It was powerful and beautiful to watch inclusion come alive,” Catherine Lushman, MECDHH/GBSD Assistant Director of Statewide Education and Family Services, said.



That story, and others like it, framed a recent Maine Department of Education (DOE) visit to the Mackworth Island campus to connect with MECDHH/GBSD and have conversations focused on community engagement and the urgent need to strengthen pathways for Teachers of the Deaf across Maine.

Building Trust through Shared Spaces

The Mackworth Island campus has become more than a school. In November of 2024, the Maine DOE unveiled the Maine Outdoor Learning Pavilion—a state facility designed as a shared hub with classroom resources, restrooms, and a group activity lawn. In partnership with MECDHH/GBSD, the pavilion now welcomes students, educators, and community groups for learning and events ranging from Deaf Culture Fest to all-staff meetings and gatherings of the Maine Association for the Deaf.

“Every time we open our space, it builds trust,” Lushman explained. “That has been one of our first priorities—mending and strengthening relationships.”

Growing the Educator Pipeline

MECDHH/GBSD educators have described the challenges of meeting a statewide demand for services with limited staff.

“It’s not just about staffing numbers,” Steve Connolly, Executive Director of MECDHH/GBSD, said. “It’s about making sure services are equitable, even when students live far apart.”

Megan Garrity, MECDHH/GBSD Family and Peer Programs and Eastern Services Coordinator, noted the importance of sparking interest in this pathway earlier.

“Even small experiences—like ASL (American Sign Language) classes, senior projects, or internships—can spark interest. That could be the first step toward building the next generation of educators.”

Partnerships in Practice

At the heart of the visit were the educators whose voices and experiences are shaping the future of deaf education in Maine. By sharing their challenges and solutions, they are building pathways—not only for their students today but also for the next generation of Teachers of the Deaf.

For the Maine DOE, elevating these voices is essential. Insights from MECDHH/GBSD educators will inform statewide work on educator pipelines, higher education partnerships, and community engagement. By bringing these stories forward, the Maine DOE can help to ensure that the innovation happening on Mackworth Island is recognized, supported, and shared across Maine’s schools.

For more information or to get involved with statewide efforts with Teachers of the Deaf across Maine, please contact Maine DOE Director of Strategic Partnerships Ayesha Hall at ayesha.hall@maine.gov.