Journey Payroll & HR Welcomes Nima Mousavizadeh as President of Strategic Growth and Shareholder

Journey Payroll CEO Kevin Welch(left) Nima Mousavizadeh(right)

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Journey Payroll & HR is proud to announce that Nima Mousavizadeh has become a Shareholder of Journey Payroll & HR Headquarters and has been promoted to President of Strategic Growth.Nima has been a key part of the Journey family for more than four years, consistently demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and dedication to the company’s clients, partners, and team members. This latest promotion reflects his continued impact and the trust he’s earned as a driving force behind Journey’s success.In his new role, Nima will lead business development efforts in Colorado and for the headquarters team, focusing on strategic growth, partnership expansion, and maintaining the high standards that have defined Journey’s reputation.Nima Mousavizadeh shared his gratitude about the promotion and new shareholder status, saying, “I’m incredibly grateful for the trust and collaboration of Kevin, Ashlee, and the entire Journey Family. The relationships we’ve built with organizations across Colorado and the impact we’ve had helping businesses thrive are what make this work meaningful. As we continue growing nationally, my focus remains simple; if you want to lift yourself up, lift up someone else.”“As we continue to grow and listen to our clients and partners, Nima is the perfect advocate for all parties, ensuring that we’re growing the right way,” said Kevin Welch, CEO of Journey Payroll & HR. “He understands that growth may be measured in numbers, but he also knows, to his core, that numbers mean nothing if you don’t love what you’re doing. Nima is someone who lights up a room and makes every situation better through his professionalism, humor, and heart.”Welch continued, “Having Nima become a shareholder at Journey Payroll & HR Headquarters has been in the works for some time, and I couldn’t be more proud to make it official. There’s no one better at representing who we are and ensuring our growth is done the right way. Nima is thoughtful, strategic, and one of the most energetic and positive people you’ll ever meet. When I think about the kind of leaders I want beside me, I always start with who they are as a person. If you don’t have kind, empathetic, and caring people next to you, you’re doing it wrong in my opinion. I’m honored to now call Nima my business partner and a shareholder of Journey."As President of Strategic Growth, Nima will work closely with all leaders across Journey, especially with CEO Kevin Welch, to continue advancing the company’s mission of growth through integrity, innovation, and people-first leadership.About Journey Payroll & HRJourney Payroll & HR is a people-first payroll and human resources company focused on building meaningful partnerships with businesses across the country. With a commitment to service, innovation, and community, Journey continues to grow while staying true to its core values: integrity, teamwork, and excellence.

