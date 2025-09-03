Anthony Federico Joins Journey Payroll & HR as Franchise Owner

Q2 2025 Journey award winners

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Journey Payroll & HR is proud to welcome Anthony Federico to its franchise ownership team. With a relationship-driven approach and a decade of building trusted connections, Anthony will focus on creating meaningful partnerships with business owners and leaders while growing his own book of business within the Journey Payroll & HR franchise framework.“When I was approached to join the team, I didn’t have to think about it long,” said Federico. “Being a franchise owner, creating my schedule, working wherever I want with whomever I want, building partnerships, and using the connections I’ve made over the last 10 years to scale my own business, not just someone else’s, just made sense.”Kevin Welch, CEO and Founder of Journey Payroll & HR, shared his confidence in Federico’s impact: “Anthony is someone that attracts greatness. You can tell he only does something to succeed, and he surrounds himself with like-minded people. I’m excited to see his growth and have no doubt he’ll take off quickly and leverage the Journey setup for his own success.”Anthony recognizes the clear advantage of Journey’s franchise model over a traditional corporate sales job. He will be owning his future, building lasting equity, and stacking wins without being reset. He will have more ability to help businesses owners by bringing them onto Journey Payroll & HR's service with his ownership of the client in his franchise.Matt DeSantis, President of Franchise Success at Journey Payroll & HR, added: “Anthony exemplifies what it means to be part of the Journey family. From our very first conversation, I knew this was going to be a great fit for him. He has the heart, the care, and the desire to truly help business owners with their payroll and HR needs.”Beyond the office, Anthony is a proud father of three—Weston (12), Scarlett (10), and Sienna (8)—and a lifelong musician who spends time in his music room daily. Family is at the center of his journey and fuels both his personal and professional goals.About Journey Payroll & HRJourney Payroll & HR partners with employers to deliver transparent, people-first payroll and HR solutions through a growing franchise model. Journey combines local ownership with national-level tools and support. To learn more or request a quote, visit journeypayrollhr.com.For media inquiries, please reach out via the Contact page on our website.

