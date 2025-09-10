Journey Payroll & HR Appoints Michael Pierce as Chief Revenue Officer

Michael Pierce , Journey's new CRO

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Journey Payroll & HR, a leader in payroll and human resource solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Michael Pierce as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).Pierce brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience, having previously served as Director of Compliance, CFO, and CEO of Digital Retirement Solutions (DRS). In those roles, he demonstrated strategic vision, a deep understanding of financial services, and the ability to drive consistent, sustainable growth. Pierce successfully negotiated the acquisition of DRS by July Business Services (JULY) in early 2023 and oversaw the smooth transition of clients and employees into the new organization.Journey Payroll & HR’s Founder and CEO, Kevin Welch, has known Pierce since 2014, when Journey acquired Peak Payroll Solutions, a company Pierce co-owned. That successful acquisition became the foundation of a long-standing relationship rooted in respect and trust. Recognizing Journey’s innovative direction, Pierce became an investor in the company in 2017 and has remained closely connected to the payroll industry through both his prior ownership of Peak Payroll and his extensive experience in the 401(k) sector.As CRO, Pierce will work alongside Journey’s executive leadership team, including its COO, CTO, CHO, and President, to advance the company’s strategic goals. His focus will include driving performance plans to help partners and franchise owners maximize opportunities, optimizing efficiencies, and collaborating with Welch on long-term initiatives to position the company for growth. His appointment underscores Journey’s commitment to innovation, execution, and achieving its full potential.“Mike’s experience, proven leadership, and deep understanding of our vision make him the perfect choice for Journey's CRO,” said Kevin Welch, Founder and CEO of Journey Payroll & HR. “We’ve collaborated closely for a decade, building a relationship of trust and shared purpose. Mike’s new role will empower us to dive deeper into strategic areas critical to our future success, and allow myself and Journey to reach new levels of success.”When asked about his new role, Pierce shared: “Journey is one of those rare companies where culture isn’t just a word, it’s alive in every conversation and decision. The people here are passionate, driven, and genuinely care about doing things the right way. That’s what excites me most: being part of a team that doesn’t just want to succeed, but wants to set the standard for what excellence in this industry looks like. I couldn’t be prouder to join and help drive that vision forward.”Pierce’s move from investor and long-time partner to full-time executive further emphasizes Journey’s dedication to placing the right people in roles that align with their strengths, or, as Welch describes it, “their sweet spot that makes them happy and successful.” With Pierce’s expertise and passion now embedded in daily operations, Journey Payroll & HR is poised for an exciting new chapter of growth and innovation.About Journey Payroll & HR:Journey Payroll & HR provides comprehensive payroll and human resource services designed to empower businesses and enhance workplace efficiency. Known for its innovative solutions, exceptional customer service, and commitment to helping clients thrive, Journey continues to expand and evolve, driven by a dedicated team passionate about making a difference in the payroll and HR industry.

