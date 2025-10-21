Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Crash After Vehicle Strikes Building In Calvert County

Maryland State Police News Release

(PRINCE FREDERICK, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that injured an 88-year-old woman after a vehicle struck a building this morning in Calvert County.

The pedestrian, identified as an 88-year-old woman, was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. The driver of a Toyota Camry, an 84-year-old male, was reported uninjured in the crash.

Around 10:29 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the 300-business block of Market Square for a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a building. According to a preliminary investigation, the man was parked in a spot in front of the business, when for unknown reasons, the Toyota accelerated, going over the raised curb, crashing into the building and striking the woman, who was seated inside.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the active investigation.

###

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

