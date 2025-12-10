Maryland State Police Collecting New, Unwrapped Toys During Holiday Season

December 10, 2025

(PIKESVILLE, MD) –Maryland State Police barracks across the state are accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys to support children and families in need during the holiday season.

All across Maryland, barrack lobbies will be used as welcoming drop-off locations. All collected toys will be distributed to community organizations, local partners, and programs around the state.

Members of the public are encouraged to drop off toys during normal business hours. Suggested donations include new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages, including games, books, stuffed animals, arts and crafts, and other kid-friendly items. Please be aware we are unable to accept realistic looking weapons and gifts with food.

Participating barracks include:

Central Region: Golden Ring – 8908 Kelso Drive, Essex, MD Westminster – 1100 Baltimore Boulevard, Westminster, MD

Northern Region: North East – 2433 West Pulaski Highway, North East, MD Bel Air – 1401 Belair Road, Bel Air, MD

Southern Region: Annapolis – 610 Taylor Avenue, Annapolis, MD Glen Burnie – 6800 Aviation Boulevard, Glen Burnie, MD Leonardtown – 23200 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, MD Prince Frederick – 210 Main St, Prince Frederick, MD

Washington-Metro Region: College Park/Forestville – 10100 Rhode Island Avenue, College Park, MD

Western Region: Hagerstown – 18345 Col Henry K Douglas Drive, Hagerstown, MD McHenry – 67 Friendsville Road, McHenry, MD



###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, [email protected]