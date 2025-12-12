Submit Release
State Police Arrest Anne Arundel County Man for Sexual Solicitation of a Minor  

(ANNAPOLIS, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested an Anne Arundel County man on Thursday after an investigation developed evidence of the solicitation of a child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Shawn Livingston, 38, of Annapolis, Maryland. He is charged with sexual solicitation of a minor and knowingly permitting sexual solicitation of a minor. He was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

Beginning in April 2025, police began an investigation into an online child sex abuse material purchasing operation. Throughout the investigation, Livingston was identified as sexually soliciting a minor.  

As a result of the investigation, yesterday, troopers from the Maryland State Police – Child Exploitation Unit and officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department, served a search warrant at Livingston’s residence in Annapolis. He was arrested on scene without incident.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

