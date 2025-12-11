Cecil County Mother Charged With Murder Following Infant Death Investigation

December 11, 2025

(NORTH EAST, MD) – The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit arrested a Cecil County woman last night and charged her with the murder of her infant child.

The accused is identified as Destiny Faith Chiveral, 24, of Charlestown MD. Chiveral is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree child abuse resulting in death, and related offenses. She is currently held without bond at the Cecil County Detention Center.

The victim is a five-week-old infant, of the same address. She was the newborn daughter of Destiny Chiveral. The victim’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy was conducted and revealed evidence of trauma.

Shortly after 9:00 a.m. on December 4, 2025, law enforcement and emergency medical services personnel responded to a 911 call in the unit-block of Leedle Circle in Rising Sun, Maryland. Upon arrival, EMS personnel pronounced a five-month-old female deceased on the scene. A death investigation was initiated by the Maryland State Police.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit assumed the investigation. After consultation with the Office of the Cecil County State’s Attorney, State Police homicide investigators obtained and executed search warrants for Chiveral’s phone, person, and two residences associated with Chiveral.

Evidence was recovered leading to probable cause supporting murder and child abuse charges against the infant’s mother, identified as Chiveral. Last night, after consultation with the Office of the Cecil County State’s Attorney, Chiveral was arrested by troopers without incident and transported to the North East Barrack for processing. She was seen for an initial appearance before a district court commissioner and detained pending further court proceedings.

The investigation continues.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, [email protected]