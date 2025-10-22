Cooper Hurley's 2025 'Vote for a School' Contest Engages 5,000+ Community Members, Distributing $17,500 to Schools

Partner Bill O'Mara from Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers prepares to launch t-shirts at St. Matthew's Catholic School pep rally. Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers presents $10,000 to St. Matthew's Catholic School. Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers presents $10,000 to St. Matthew's Catholic School. L-R: Principal Louis Goldberg, Development Coordinator LaDonna Sinsabaugh, CMO Cassidy Lewis, Partner Bill O'Mara, Eddy the Eagle mascot.

St. Matthew's Catholic School wins $10,000 top prize, with Indian River High and Pembroke Meadows Elementary earning $5,000 and $2,500 respectively.

Community support for St. Matthew's means everything. Efforts like this go a long way towards helping us fulfill our mission.” — Principal Goldberg, St. Matthew's Catholic School

NORFOLK,, VA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers is proud to announce that more than five thousand Hampton Roads residents have voted in this year’s Vote for a School contest, leading to a $10,000 first-place donation for St. Matthew's Catholic School in Virginia Beach.

St. Matthew's rallied their community and secured the top prize from the Norfolk-based personal injury law firm this October, following a close voting period that kept our community on the edge of their seats.

Attorney Griff O’Hanlon, Partner at Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers, will join Principal Goldberg from St. Matthew's on WTKR’s Coast Live this October to discuss how the school plans to distribute its $10,000 donation.

“Community support for St. Matthew's means everything. Efforts like this go a long way towards helping us fulfill our mission,” said Principal Goldberg after a surprise pep rally where Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers announced the good news to the student body and staff.

When asked what Principal Goldberg would say to the community members who supported the school, Principal Goldberg replied, “Thank you so much. Your support means the world to us.”

Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers also presented a $5,000 donation to Indian River High School at their pep rally in Chesapeake this Friday, and a $2,500 donation to Pembroke Meadows Elementary School in Virginia Beach for their impressive second and third place finishes.

The Vote for a School contest is one of many community-focused initiatives under the Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers’ Cares program, the philanthropic arm of the firm created for the purpose of supporting students and educators across Hampton Roads.

Open to all public and private schools in Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore of Virginia, this year’s contest ran from August 11th to October 14th, 2025. Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers pledged a total of $17,500 in awards to the top three schools that garnered the most votes.

Over the past decade, the firm has made substantial contributions to schools and students throughout Hampton Roads. Most recently, Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers shared a $6,000 donation with the wrestling team at Blair Middle to help them with their summer camp costs.

In addition to the Vote for a School contest, Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers also hosts the Vote for a Cause contest each spring, which celebrates local nonprofits and other worthy organizations in Hampton Roads. In 2024, Norfolk-based Project ORF received $10,000 as the winner of the Vote for a Cause contest.

These initiatives, along with the firm’s other charitable efforts, reflect Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers’ ongoing commitment to giving back to Hampton Roads as a way of showing appreciation for the community’s continued support.

About Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers

Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers, The Car Crash Experts, provides legal representation to those injured in car, truck, and motorcycle accidents throughout Virginia. The firm also assists families in wrongful death cases. For more information about Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers Cares or the legal services the firm offers, call 757-333-3333 or visit Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers online.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.