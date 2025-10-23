Tyler Mann Injury Law Named Official Injury Lawyers of the Huntsville Havoc

Tyler Mann Injury Law Now Official Injury Lawyers of the Huntsville Havoc

Tyler Mann Injury Law becomes Official Injury Lawyers of Huntsville Havoc, strengthening community ties through local sports partnership.

The Havoc bring so much energy and pride to our community, and we’re excited to be part of that spirit this season.” — Tyler Mann, Founding Attorney

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tyler Mann Injury Law is proud to announce its new partnership as the Official Injury Lawyers of the Huntsville Havoc for the 2025-2026 season. This partnership reflects the firm’s deep commitment to supporting the Huntsville community, both on and off the ice.

Tyler Mann Injury Law has long been dedicated to helping North Alabama residents get back on their feet after life’s toughest moments. Collaborating with the Havoc aligns with the firm’s mission of standing up for those who work hard, play hard, and give it their all—just like the team and its fans.

This partnership with the Havoc also comes as Tyler Mann Injury Law continues to expand its community outreach across North Alabama. Later this year, the firm will again partner with HEALS, Inc., a local nonprofit providing free, quality healthcare to children in need. Together, these efforts reflect the firm’s ongoing commitment to making a positive impact, whether it’s through supporting local sports, education, or access to essential services.

“Our firm is honored to partner with such a beloved Huntsville tradition,” said Tyler Mann, founding attorney of Tyler Mann Injury Law. “The Havoc bring so much energy and pride to our community, and we’re excited to be part of that spirit this season.”

Fans can catch the Havoc in action at their home opener on Friday, October 24, as the team kicks off another thrilling season at the Von Braun Center.

About Tyler Mann Injury Law

Tyler Mann Injury Law focuses on personal injury law, including motor vehicle accidents, workers’ compensation claims, and premises liability. Based out of Huntsville, Alabama, the firm offers free, no-obligation consultations across North Alabama to accident and injury victims. Since opening its doors, Tyler Mann Injury Law has recovered more than $30,000,000 on behalf of injury victims. For more information, visit Tyler Mann Injury online or follow the firm on Instagram or Facebook.

