David Michael Selected as Top Real Estate Developer of the Year by IAOTP

David Michael will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Michael, CEO, Owner, and Real Estate Developer at Quality Home Developers, has been named Top Real Estate Developer of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) in recognition of his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Being included in IAOTP is an honor in itself; only a select few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. Honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, community contributions, and other notable affiliations. All honorees are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year for a night dedicated to celebrating their achievements.👉 Learn more: www.iaotp.com/award-gala Career & ExpertiseWith more than a decade of experience in real estate, Mr. Michael has established himself as a dynamic, results-driven leader. As CEO and Owner of Quality Home Developers, he has built expertise across real estate development, sales, investment properties, and single-family home construction. His professional skills also include real estate transactions, project management, short sales, and foreclosures.Before founding Quality Home Developers, Mr. Michael led DM Developers as a real estate developer. His diverse expertise encompasses sales, investments, new home construction, and communications.Education & CredentialsMr. Michael earned his M.B.A. in Finance from the H. Wayne Huizenga School of Business & Entrepreneurship. He also holds professional accreditations from the National Association of Realtors, including:Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR)Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA)Senior Real Estate Specialist (SRES)Recognition & AchievementsThroughout his career, Mr. Michael has been recognized globally for his contributions to real estate and business. In 2024, he was named an Honored Listee by Marquis Who’s Who. He is also being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine.As part of his latest achievement, he will be formally honored at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City in December 2026, celebrating his recognition as Top Real Estate Developer of the Year.IAOTP President Stephanie Cirami commented:“Choosing Mr. Michael for this honor was an easy decision for our panel. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Personal & Future VisionLooking back, Mr. Michael credits his success to perseverance and the mentors who guided him along the way. Outside of work, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. Looking forward, he plans to continue expanding his business and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs.For more information, please visit: https://qualityhomedevelopers.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These professionals are given the opportunity to collaborate, share ideas, network, and create opportunities for each other while being recognized for their accomplishments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.