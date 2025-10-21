Lance Thrailkill selected as Top CEO and Co-Founder of the Year by IAOTP

Lance Thrailkill will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lance Thrailkill, CEO at All Metals Fabricating and Co-Founder of PRINT3D Technologies, was recently selected as Top CEO and Co-Founder of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over a decade in the industry, Mr. Thrailkill has certainly proven himself in multiple fields. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Mr. Thrailkill is a dynamic leader with a passion for blending innovation and tradition. As CEO of All Metals Fabricating, a family-owned manufacturing company, he has driven impressive growth, doubling revenue while maintaining a strong, people-first culture. By integrating automation and staying true to his company’s core values, he’s proven that strategic innovation can fuel success without sacrificing integrity.Mr. Thrailkill’s journey began by watching his father and grandfather run the business, giving him a deep understanding of manufacturing and leadership.After completing his education, he rose through the ranks from Controller to CFO and eventually CEO. His leadership is defined by servant leadership principles, empowering his team while maintaining a focus on operational excellence.In addition to his work at All Metals Fabricating, Lance co-founded PRINT3D Technologies, a company at the forefront of 3D home printing, showing his commitment to revolutionizing the housing industry with sustainable, innovative solutions.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to leadership, accounting, business process management, marketing, strategic planning, negotiation, sales, and business strategy.Before embarking on his professional career path, Mr. Thrailkill earned his M.S.A. in Accounting from Southern Methodist University.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Thrailkill has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year he is being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York next December for his selection of Top CEO and Co-Founder of the Year for 2026.In addition to a successful career, Mr. Thrailkill is Chairman of the Board of Watermark Community Development Corporation, where they serve the economic needs like financial literacy and job placement programs in under-resourced Dallas communities, empowering communities to transform their own welfare and livelihoods through the outworking of the gospel, and supports healthy financial independence. Their hope is to restore dignity, provide sustainable development, and use discipleship as a means to invest in the community.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Mr. Thrailkill for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking back, Mr. Thrailkill attributes his success to perseverance and mentors he had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future he hopes to continue to grow his business and inspire young entrepreneurs.For more information please visit: https://www.lancethrailkill.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

