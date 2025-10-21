Submit Release
Governor Newsom honors fallen La Mesa Police Department Officer

On October 20, LMPD Officer Craven pulled over to assist after several vehicles were involved in traffic crashes along the I-8. After stopping to help, she was struck by another vehicle. Despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, Officer Craven succumbed to her injuries. 

Officer Craven, 25, had been with the LMPD since 2024 and she is survived by her partner and parents. 

In honor of Officer Craven, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.

