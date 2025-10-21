Besa mi vino and NEFT Vodka Go Prime Time with Love Island Australia Season 7 Partnership

Photo Credit: Channel 9 & ITV Studios Australia

California’s cult-favorite wine-based hard seltzer and ultra-premium craft vodka join forces as the villa’s official drinks, marking Besa’s 1st Australia launch

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Love Island Australia Season 7 is getting a major upgrade. Besa mi vino , the wine-based ready-to-drink brand born in California that’s now debuting in Australia, and NEFT Vodka , the ultra-premium craft spirit, will be the official on-screen beverage sponsors when the new season premieres on 27 October 2025.Making its first international launch after shaking up the hard seltzer scene in the U.S., Besa brings its better-for-you twist to Australia with domestically made bold flavors that are low-calorie, no added sugar, and gluten-free. The launch kicks off with Passionfruit Hard Seltzer (8% ABV, zero sugar), a limited-edition Love Island Australia collaboration made with Australian wine and locally sourced ingredients. Distributed by JQWS, it is now available at select Dan Murphy’s locations, which can be found at drinkbesa.au at a competitive price of $21.99 for a four-pack, with additional outlets and flavors set to roll out across Australia through 2026.This marks the beginning of a larger partnership with ITV’s Love Island. Last year, Besa co-created the “Spin the Botella” party game, which became a viral fan-favorite moment on Love Island All Stars and Love Island USA, generating widespread social media buzz. Now, Besa will introduce its first co-branded beverage on Love Island Australia, Season 7, premiering on Channel 9.“Besa is about creating unforgettable moments — whether at a party, a rooftop in Los Angeles or now on Love Island Australia,” explained Tori Brodsky, Besa mi vino CEO. “Launching in Australia with a locally made product and such a fitting collaboration is the perfect next step in our growth.”Since its relaunch in Australia earlier this year, NEFT Vodka is excited to grow its brand nationwide with BESA, by adding Love Island to its growing sponsorship portfolio alongside NEFT Vodka's global partnership with the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Racing Team. With its exceptionally smooth taste and distinctively sustainable barrel packaging, NEFT will be featured throughout the season, supported by in-show integrations and cross-platform activations.Backed by a nationwide campaign of ads and billboards aligned with the season premiere, NEFT is more than just on screen, it’s everywhere. Also distributed by JQWS, NEFT Vodka is available nationwide at more than 800 Dan Murphy’s and BWS locations, making it easy for fans to enjoy alongside the Islanders.“Love Island has a way of capturing the cultural conversation, and being part of that nightly ritual – sipping NEFT and Raising It Up on screen with the Islanders – is the perfect way for us to continue building on the incredible momentum NEFT has already seen in Australia this year,” added Jeff Mahony, CEO at NEFT Vodka. “The show is a phenomenon, and NEFT is now there for the shared moments, both on screen with the Islanders and at home with fans nationwide.”Since February, Besa has been laying the groundwork for its Australian expansion, with additional SKUs and live activations planned through 2026. Together, Besa and NEFT will fuel shared moments on screen and off, setting the tone as the must-have drinks for an Aussie summer.Thirsty for more? Keep up with Besa mi vino and NEFT Vodka at drinkbesa.com and neftvodka.com.SIP RESPONSIBLY. PLEASE DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE.About Besa mi vinoBesa mi vino is a California-based, SHE-certified, women-operated beverage company redefining the wine experience for the modern consumer. Specializing in wine-based RTD products like organic canned wines and hard seltzer made with wine, Besa offers products that are gluten-free, low-calorie and sustainably crafted to cater to health-conscious individuals seeking convenience without compromising on quality.​About NEFT VodkaNEFT was conceived in 2011 to shatter expectations about vodka in a category lacking premium options made with super-clean ingredients. NEFT is made from mountain spring water filtered centuries deep beneath the Austrian Alps and ancient grains of rye. Nothing else. No sugar, no additives. Hence, a vodka with a refined and sophisticated taste so delicious that it can be enjoyed neat, straight up, or on the rocks was created. NEFT’s unbreakable barrel is an eco-friendly and versatile container that keeps the liquid cold for hours.To learn more about NEFT, visit www.neftvodka.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.