Commissioner Russell-Tucker Announces Vanessa Taylor as Connecticut's 2026 Paraeducator of the Year

(HARTFORD, CT) – Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker announced that Vanessa Taylor, a kindergarten paraeducator at Putnam Elementary School, has been named Connecticut’s 2026 Anne Marie Murphy Paraeducator of the Year.



Taylor, a United States military veteran, began her journey in education more than two decades ago after serving her country and earning her honorable discharge. She first discovered her passion for supporting young learners while working in early childhood education, where she earned her teacher certification through Connecticut Charts-A-Course and became a classroom teacher. Over the years, Taylor has applied the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) standards to create high-quality learning environments that help students grow academically, socially, and emotionally.



“Paraeducators play a crucial role in the lives of our students, offering unwavering support that is essential to their growth and success,” said Governor Ned Lamont. “Vanessa Taylor’s recognition as Connecticut’s 2026 Anne Marie Murphy Paraeducator of the Year is a well-earned honor. Her remarkable dedication and daily contributions to the students at Putnam Elementary School serve as a true inspiration. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to her and to all paraeducators who continue to make a lasting difference in the lives of Connecticut’s students.”



“Paraeducators keep our education systems running efficiently across the state. More than that, they are a source of support, connection, and often role models for their students. Since finding her calling during her military service, Vanessa Taylor has exemplified the mission of paraeducators, and I am very proud to honor her for her work,” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz. “Vanessa has gone above and beyond to show up for and form genuine bonds with her students, her dedication to them knowing no bounds. Perhaps most importantly, Vanessa’s heart shines through the work she does, highlighting how deeply she cares for her students and their success. Congratulations on this incredibly well-deserved honor.”



“Vanessa Taylor’s story is one of service, heart, and compassion—a reflection of the deep care that defines our paraeducators across Connecticut,” said Commissioner Russell-Tucker. “She meets every student with patience and creativity—whether learning a new language to help a child communicate or designing a system to celebrate progress—always finding ways to make each student feel seen, valued, and capable. Vanessa’s work reminds us that the relationships built in classrooms have the power to unlock lifelong potential. We are very proud to honor her for making learning possible every single day.”



In 2021, Taylor joined the Putnam Public Schools’ ABLE Program, supporting students with individualized learning needs through structured strategies such as the “first and then” system and the Picture Exchange Communication System (PECS). One of her most memorable experiences came when she learned basic Portuguese to connect with a non-verbal student, helping her communicate and thrive in the classroom.



Today, Taylor continues her service as a kindergarten paraeducator, where she supports small groups of students, assists with assessments, and tracks growth through an innovative “PowerWords” system she designed to celebrate student progress and motivate them to “level up” in their learning.



Known affectionately by her colleagues as the “Baby Whisperer,” Taylor is celebrated by her students and families for her natural ability to connect with children and create a supportive environment where every learner can thrive. Whether helping a student navigate a difficult emotion or celebrating a reading milestone, her patience and belief in every child’s potential shine through in everything she does.



Alongside the 2026 Connecticut Teacher of the Year and district Teachers of the Year, Vanessa Taylor will be recognized Dec. 2, 2025, at The Bushnell in Hartford during the Connecticut Teacher of the Year ceremony.



In March 2013, the Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) and the School Paraprofessional Advisory Council renamed the Connecticut Paraeducator of the Year Award to the Anne Marie Murphy Paraeducator of the Year Award in honor of Anne Marie Murphy, a special education paraeducator who lost her life during the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School.



The Anne Marie Murphy Paraeducator of the Year Program recognizes one paraeducator who has demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication in their role, thereby earning the respect and admiration of students, teachers, administrators, coworkers, and parents. Paraeducators assist certified teachers in the classroom and play an integral role in developing students’ academic, social, and emotional growth.

State Representative Christopher Stewart: “To have Vanessa Taylor honored as the Connecticut Paraeducator of the Year, coming from the Putnam School District, is a direct testament to the great educational support Putnam strives to provide every day to our students. Vanessa’s endless commitment to go above and beyond to ensure every child she works with receives the care and attention they need is something to be celebrated year-round. Thank you, Vanessa, for being an impactful, radiant presence who brightens our schools and inspires our children.”

Shellye Davis, secretary treasurer of the Connecticut AFL-CIO and president of the Hartford Federation of Paraeducators, AFT Local 2221: “We are incredibly proud of Vanessa. She is an exemplary paraeducator who gives 100 percent of herself to her students every day. We are fortunate to have her as part of our school community and grateful not only for her dedication to Putnam’s students and families but also for her service to our country. Thank you, Vanessa.”

Putnam Superintendent Steven Rioux: “It takes a special person to work in a school system with our youngest learners. Teachers and paraeducators hold themselves to high standards and demonstrate a level of patience, care, and devotion found in only a handful of professions. The fact that Vanessa Taylor was selected for this honor speaks volumes about her gifts, and we are thankful that she chooses to work at Putnam Elementary School.”

Putnam Elementary School Principal Kaye Jakan: “What sets Vanessa apart are the qualities she brings to our school every single day. She is willing to jump in and help wherever she’s needed. She is flexible in every situation, adapting to meet the needs of both students and staff. She is supportive and deeply caring for children, always holding them to high expectations because she believes in what they can achieve.”