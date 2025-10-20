Governor Lamont Announces Funding for New After-School Programs
(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker today announced $5.3 million in state funding through the Connecticut State Department of Education’s After-School Grant Program to support 41 grants across 30 municipalities for expanding high-quality, after-school programs that provide academic supports and enrichment opportunities beyond the school day.
“Setting our students on a path to success often requires providing extra support beyond the school day,” Governor Lamont said. “High-quality after-school programs create opportunities for students to receive the additional academic and social supports they need to thrive.”
“After-school programs play a vital role in connecting students, families, and communities by providing meaningful engagement and improving academic achievement, school attendance, and student behavior, while also offering safe, enriching environments for students beyond the traditional school day,” Commissioner Russell-Tucker said. “These programs offer a wide range of enrichment activities to complement students’ classroom instruction, including tutoring, mentoring, academic enrichment in science and technology, community service opportunities, and activities in music, arts, athletics, health, and culture. These programs also benefit working families by offering a safe, structured environment for children during non-school hours.”
The Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) selected recipients through a competitive process that evaluated each applicant’s ability to address local student needs, foster family and community engagement, provide academic enrichment, promote student wellness, and demonstrate effective program planning and organization.
The following table lists each lead applicant and the school or community sites they operate. Grant funds are awarded to the district or community-based organization (CBO) as the fiscal agent. Each district or CBO determines how to allocate resources among participating sites based on student needs and program design.
State-Funded After-School Grants
|
Lead Applicant
|
School or Community Site(s)
|
Award
|
City/Town
|
Andover Elementary School
|
Andover Elementary School
|
$55,000
|
Andover
|
Bethany Public Schools
|
Bethany Community School
|
$80,000
|
Bethany
|
Bridges Healthcare
|
West Shore Middle School
|
$153,880
|
Milford
|
Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Hartford
|
Parkville Elementary School
|
$153,880
|
Hartford
|
City of Bridgeport Lighthouse Program
|
Multi-Cultural Magnet School (JFK)
|
$153,880
|
Bridgeport
|
City of Bridgeport Lighthouse Program
|
Black Rock School
|
$153,880
|
Bridgeport
|
City of Bridgeport Lighthouse Program
|
Blackham School
|
$153,880
|
Bridgeport
|
Danbury Public Schools
|
Stadley Rough School
|
$153,471
|
Danbury
|
Dwight Hall at Yale
|
Cooperative Arts and Humanities Magnet High School
|
$153,880
|
New Haven
|
Eastford School District
|
Eastford Elementary School
|
$60,000
|
Eastford
|
EdAdvance
|
Vogel Wetmore Elementary School
|
$153,880
|
Newtown and Torrington
|
EdAdvance
|
Harwinton Consolidated School
|
$120,000
|
Harwinton and New Hartford
|
Griswold Public Schools
|
Griswold Elementary School
|
$116,300
|
Griswold
|
Hampton Elementary School
|
Hampton Elementary School
|
$55,000
|
Hampton
|
Hartford Public Library
|
Hartford Public Library
|
$50,011
|
Hartford
|
Incarnation Center
|
Incarnation Center
|
$100,000
|
Deep River
|
Manchester Early Learning Center
|
Buckley Elementary School
|
$153,880
|
Manchester
|
Manchester Early Learning Center
|
Bowers Elementary School
|
$153,880
|
Manchester
|
Middlesex YMCA
|
Macdonough Elementary School
|
$153,880
|
Middletown
|
Meriden Public Schools
|
Lincoln Middle School
|
$153,880
|
Meriden
|
Monitor My Health
|
Hamden Middle School
|
$153,880
|
Hamden
|
Monitor My Health
|
Killingly Central School
|
$153,880
|
Killingly
|
New Britain Parks, Recreation and Community Services
|
Chamberlain Elementary School
|
$153,880
|
New Britain
|
New Britain Parks, Recreation and Community Services
|
Gaffney Elementary School
|
$153,880
|
New Britain
|
New Haven Public Schools
|
King/Robinson Magnet School
|
$153,880
|
New Haven
|
New Haven Public Schools
|
Atwater Senior Community Center (Fairhaven)
|
$153,880
|
New Haven
|
Norwalk Housing Authority
|
20 West Ave
|
$153,880
|
Norwalk
|
Organized Parents Make a Difference
|
Breakthrough Magnet School South
|
$153,880
|
Hartford
|
ROSCCO Stamford School and Community Organization
|
Rogers Middle School
|
$153,880
|
Stamford
|
Scotland Elementary School
|
Scotland Elementary School
|
$55,000
|
Scotland
|
Stafford Public Schools
|
Stafford Elementary School
|
$127,900
|
Stafford
|
Stamford Public Schools
|
Turn of River Middle School
|
$153,880
|
Stamford
|
The Carver
|
Ponus Ridge STEAM Academy
|
$153,880
|
Norwalk
|
The Carver
|
Nathan Hale Middle School
|
$153,880
|
Norwalk
|
Waterbury Public Schools
|
Wilson Elementary School
|
$89,250
|
Waterbury
|
Waterbury Public Schools
|
Hopeville Elementary School
|
$153,880
|
Waterbury
|
Waterbury Public Schools
|
Northend Middle School
|
$97,868
|
Waterbury
|
West Haven Community House
|
May V. Carrigan Intermediate School
|
$123,150
|
West Haven
|
Willington Public Schools
|
Center Elementary Schools
|
$55,000
|
Willington
|
Winchester Public Schools
|
Hinsdale School
|
$134,645
|
Winchester
|
Windham Public Schools
|
Sweeney School
|
$153,680
|
Windham
