Governor Lamont Announces Funding for New After-School Programs

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker today announced $5.3 million in state funding through the Connecticut State Department of Education’s After-School Grant Program to support 41 grants across 30 municipalities for expanding high-quality, after-school programs that provide academic supports and enrichment opportunities beyond the school day.

“Setting our students on a path to success often requires providing extra support beyond the school day,” Governor Lamont said. “High-quality after-school programs create opportunities for students to receive the additional academic and social supports they need to thrive.”

“After-school programs play a vital role in connecting students, families, and communities by providing meaningful engagement and improving academic achievement, school attendance, and student behavior, while also offering safe, enriching environments for students beyond the traditional school day,” Commissioner Russell-Tucker said. “These programs offer a wide range of enrichment activities to complement students’ classroom instruction, including tutoring, mentoring, academic enrichment in science and technology, community service opportunities, and activities in music, arts, athletics, health, and culture. These programs also benefit working families by offering a safe, structured environment for children during non-school hours.”

The Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) selected recipients through a competitive process that evaluated each applicant’s ability to address local student needs, foster family and community engagement, provide academic enrichment, promote student wellness, and demonstrate effective program planning and organization.

The following table lists each lead applicant and the school or community sites they operate. Grant funds are awarded to the district or community-based organization (CBO) as the fiscal agent. Each district or CBO determines how to allocate resources among participating sites based on student needs and program design.

State-Funded After-School Grants

Lead Applicant

School or Community Site(s)

Award

City/Town

Andover Elementary School

Andover Elementary School

$55,000

Andover

Bethany Public Schools

Bethany Community School

$80,000

Bethany

Bridges Healthcare

West Shore Middle School

$153,880

Milford

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Hartford

Parkville Elementary School

$153,880

Hartford

City of Bridgeport Lighthouse Program

Multi-Cultural Magnet School (JFK)
Jettie S. Tisdale School
Roosevelt School

$153,880

Bridgeport

City of Bridgeport Lighthouse Program

Black Rock School
Geraldine W. Johnson School
Winthrop School

$153,880

Bridgeport

City of Bridgeport Lighthouse Program

Blackham School
Interdistrict Discovery Magnet School
Hallen School

$153,880

Bridgeport

Danbury Public Schools

Stadley Rough School
South Street School

$153,471

Danbury

Dwight Hall at Yale

Cooperative Arts and Humanities Magnet High School

$153,880

New Haven

Eastford School District

Eastford Elementary School

$60,000

Eastford

EdAdvance

Vogel Wetmore Elementary School
Middlegate Elementary School
Sandy Hook Elementary School
Head O'Meadow Elementary School
Hawley Elementary School

$153,880

Newtown and Torrington

EdAdvance

Harwinton Consolidated School
Ann Antolini School

$120,000

Harwinton and New Hartford

Griswold Public Schools

Griswold Elementary School

$116,300

Griswold

Hampton Elementary School

Hampton Elementary School

$55,000

Hampton

Hartford Public Library

Hartford Public Library

$50,011

Hartford

Incarnation Center

Incarnation Center

$100,000

Deep River

Manchester Early Learning Center

Buckley Elementary School
Keeney Elementary School

$153,880

Manchester

Manchester Early Learning Center

Bowers Elementary School
Waddell Elementary School

$153,880

Manchester

Middlesex YMCA

Macdonough Elementary School
Gildersleeve Elementary School

$153,880

Middletown

Meriden Public Schools

Lincoln Middle School
Washington Middle School

$153,880

Meriden

Monitor My Health

Hamden Middle School

$153,880

Hamden

Monitor My Health

Killingly Central School

$153,880

Killingly

New Britain Parks, Recreation and Community Services

Chamberlain Elementary School
Northend Elementary School
Smith Elementary School

$153,880

New Britain

New Britain Parks, Recreation and Community Services

Gaffney Elementary School
Jefferson Elementary School
Smalley Elementary School

$153,880

New Britain

New Haven Public Schools

King/Robinson Magnet School

$153,880

New Haven

New Haven Public Schools

Atwater Senior Community Center (Fairhaven)

$153,880

New Haven

Norwalk Housing Authority

20 West Ave
Colonial Village
Rodner Court

$153,880

Norwalk

Organized Parents Make a Difference

Breakthrough Magnet School South

$153,880

Hartford

ROSCCO Stamford School and Community Organization

Rogers Middle School
Westover Middle School

$153,880

Stamford

Scotland Elementary School

Scotland Elementary School

$55,000

Scotland

Stafford Public Schools

Stafford Elementary School

$127,900

Stafford

Stamford Public Schools

Turn of River Middle School

$153,880

Stamford

The Carver

Ponus Ridge STEAM Academy
Roton Middle School

$153,880

Norwalk

The Carver

Nathan Hale Middle School
West Rocks Middle School

$153,880

Norwalk

Waterbury Public Schools

Wilson Elementary School

$89,250

Waterbury

Waterbury Public Schools

Hopeville Elementary School
Kingsbury Elementary School

$153,880

Waterbury

Waterbury Public Schools

Northend Middle School

$97,868

Waterbury

West Haven Community House

May V. Carrigan Intermediate School
Forest Elementary School
Edith E. Mackrille Elementary School
Seth G. Haley Elementary School
Alma G. Pagels Elementary School
Savin Rock Elementary School
Washington Elementary School

$123,150

West Haven

Willington Public Schools

Center Elementary Schools
Hall Middle School

$55,000

Willington

Winchester Public Schools

Hinsdale School

$134,645

Winchester

Windham Public Schools

Sweeney School
Natchaug School
North Windham School
Charles H. Barrows STEM Academy

$153,680

Windham

 

