Governor Lamont and Commissioner Russell-Tucker Announce Brian Betesh is Connecticut's 2026 Teacher of the Year

2026 Connecticut Teacher of the Year Brian Betesh (center).

[Download image in high quality]

(DANBURY, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker today announced that Brian Betesh, a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Rogers Park Middle School in Danbury, has been named Connecticut’s 2026 Teacher of the Year – the state’s highest honor recognizing exceptional educators.

The officials, alongside U.S. Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, State Board of Education Vice Chairperson Erin Benham, Danbury Mayor Roberto Alves, Superintendent Kara Casimiro, and other local and state officials, surprised Betesh with the announcement during a school assembly celebrating his Danbury Teacher of the Year recognition. The event brought together students, colleagues, and community members to honor his remarkable contributions to teaching and learning.

“Brian Betesh is a remarkable educator whose creativity, leadership, and deep commitment to his students embody the spirit of Connecticut’s public schools,” Governor Lamont said. “By empowering students to take ownership of their education and connect it to their community, Brian is helping to shape the next generation of thinkers and leaders. We are proud to recognize him as our 2026 Connecticut Teacher of the Year and thank him for the difference he makes every day.”

“Brian Betesh embodies everything we celebrate in Connecticut’s educators – creativity, compassion, and an unwavering belief in every student – and through his work, he reminds us that education unlocks lifelong potential,” Commissioner Russell-Tucker said. “By creating learning experiences that amplify student voice, nurture curiosity, and connect classroom learning to the real world, he empowers students to think critically, collaborate, and lead with confidence. Additionally, his leadership among colleagues strengthens a culture of excellence and belonging across his school community. We are proud to honor Brian as our 2026 Connecticut Teacher of the Year – a shining example of what it means to teach, to lead, and to inspire.”

A Danbury native and graduate of Danbury Public Schools, Betesh is in his nineteenth year teaching at Rogers Park Middle School. He believes middle school is about more than grades or test scores – it is about creating memorable experiences that inspire collaboration, innovation, and leadership. Guided by this philosophy, he has helped develop several student-driven initiatives, including:

Park 21, a club dedicated to improving school culture and elevating the middle school experience.

SEVEN, a project-based learning class where students design and implement projects that make a real impact on their community.

The Rogers That! podcast, which has recorded more than 100 episodes connecting students with local leaders, professionals, and alumni.

The ROARcording Studio and Bella Patterson Innovation Lab, dedicated spaces supporting creativity, media production, and hands-on learning.

As Rogers Park’s DonorsChoose Ambassador, Betesh has helped teachers secure more than $500,000 in classroom resources, ensuring both students and staff have the tools they need to succeed.

David Bosso, executive director of the Connecticut Teacher of the Year Council and 2012 Connecticut Teacher of the Year, said, “Congratulations to Brian Betesh on this richly deserved honor. It is abundantly evident that his colleagues, students, and entire school community hold him in the highest regard. The enduring impact he has made on those fortunate enough to know him, work with him, and learn from him, is powerful and inspiring. Mr. Betesh will be an outstanding representative and spokesperson for the thousands of incredible educators throughout Connecticut as he continues to uplift and enrich the lives of others.”

Kara Casimiro, superintendent of Danbury Public Schools, said, “Brian represents the very best of our profession. His ability to connect deeply with students and colleagues stems from a unique combination of empathy, intellect, and leadership. He empowers those around him and cultivates student confidence and curiosity. I am thrilled to celebrate his recognition as the Connecticut State Teacher of the Year. We are immensely proud of him. We know that Brian will use his new platform to continue to enhance the lives of his students, and to enrich our entire school community. He is an excellent representative for the State of Connecticut, as well as the City of Danbury. We all look forward to his success at the national level and greatly appreciate all that he has done to earn this recognition.”

Michael Boucher, principal of Rogers Park Middle School, said, “Mr. Betesh exemplifies what it means to be a truly selfless educator. His innovative approach to teaching is matched only by his compassion and humility. Whether he’s encouraging a struggling student or celebrating a class success, he does so with genuine care and grace, reminding all of us what powerful teaching looks like when it comes from the heart. His influence extends far beyond the classroom walls as his teaching with heart inspires colleagues across the school and reaches into the Danbury community, where his dedication to students and families continues to make a lasting impact.”

Kate Dias, president of the Connecticut Education Association, said, “Brian Betesh exemplifies what it means to be an exceptional educator, creating a classroom alive with curiosity, collaboration, and respect. His energy, creativity, and unwavering dedication reflect the very best of what teaching can be. Brian’s passion for engaging students, his commitment to fostering a welcoming and inclusive school community, and his steadfast support for colleagues are the very traits of exemplary educators, and we are proud to see him recognized as Connecticut’s 2026 Teacher of the Year.”

The Connecticut Teacher of the Year designation is determined annually by the Connecticut Teacher of the Year Council, a group of former honorees and representatives from education, business, and the community. The council reviewed nearly 100 district-level Teachers of the Year through a rigorous selection process that included applications, interviews, and school visits.

Betesh will now represent Connecticut as a finalist for 2026 National Teacher of the Year, succeeding Julia Miller, a civics teacher at Metropolitan Business Academy in New Haven, who held the 2025 title.