Pier House Resort & Spa Announces Exclusive Viewing Parties for Key West Powerboat World Championship

Key West Race World Offshore Pier House Resort & Spa Aerial Pier House Resort & Spa Pier House Resort & Spa Suite Pier House Resort & Spa

From the roar of the engines to the energy on the water, the World Championship is one of Key West’s most exhilarating events.” — Robert Spoto, Vice President/General Manager for Remington Hospitality

KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pier House Resort & Spa, a beloved Florida Keys resort for nearly 60 years that is nestled between Old Town Key West and the Ocean, is inviting fans to experience Race World Offshore ’s Powerboat Racing World Championship from the best seats in Key West. On Friday, Nov. 7 and Sunday, Nov. 9, the resort’s Sunset Terrace will transform into the ultimate vantage point to watch the thrilling offshore races.Perched directly over the water, Sunset Terrace provides unobstructed views of the course, making it the prime location to catch the action. This year, the resort will offer exclusive viewing parties with limited seating:• Friday, Nov. 7 – $308.01 per person (inclusive of tax & gratuity)• Sunday, Nov. 9 – $361.81 per person (inclusive of tax & gratuity)Each ticket includes a continental breakfast buffet in the morning and a high-end buffet in the afternoon. A cash bar for beverages will also be available. Seating is capped at just 100 guests per day, ensuring an intimate and unmatched experience.“From the roar of the engines to the energy on the water, the World Championship is one of Key West’s most exhilarating events,” says Robert Spoto, Vice President/General Manager for Remington Hospitality. “Our Sunset Terrace puts fans right in the heart of the action, and we love the tradition of guests and new faces watching the race together year after year.”For tickets, contact Yvonne Jan, Executive Assistant to the Vice President General Manager, by calling (305) 295-3201.Race World Offshore is a premier organization dedicated to presenting world-class offshore powerboat racing. Known for hosting thrilling, high-speed events, Race World Offshore events feature the most skilled racers and amazing modern powerboats from around the world. The organization is committed to providing exciting race experiences for both participants and spectators with a focus on top-tier competition, professionalism, and safety. Race World Offshore provides a fun community of competitiveness bringing together athletes and fans committed to the sport.Offering 119 guest rooms and 23 suites, an award-winning spa, three restaurants, including the signature restaurant One Duval overlooking the Gulf of Mexico, Pier House Resort & Spa has a significant piece of old Key West at Chart Room, known as one of the island’s greatest hidden treasures. As unofficial headquarters of Mel Fisher, Jimmy Buffet and Jerry Jeff Walker, Chart Room holds the key to countless Key West tales and memories. while the resort boasts a private, white-sand beach and stunning views.For more information about Pier House Resort & Spa call (305)-296-4600. Visit www.pierhouse.com or find information on Facebook and Instagram.# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.