Atlanta CBP officers seize over 160 pounds of ketamine

ATLANTA— U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport recently intercepted two separate smuggling attempts, seizing more than 160 pounds of ketamine, a dangerous and illicit substance.

CBP officers discovered large plastic bags of ketamine in luggage at Atlanta airport

On October 11, CBP officers discovered five large plastic bags containing a crystal-like substance in the luggage of Daijanae Mitchell, a U.S. citizen who arrived on a flight from Paris, France. The following day, October 12, officers intercepted seven large plastic bags containing a similar substance in the luggage of Ryan Mamboula Bokomba, a Great Britain citizen who also arrived on a flight from Paris, France.

CBP officers used a handheld elemental isotope analysis tool to identify the crystal-like substance as ketamine hydrochloride.

“Every pound of ketamine we intercept represents lives potentially saved from the devastating effects of this dangerous drug,” said Zachary C. Thomas, Area Port Director for CBP Atlanta. “Our officers work tirelessly to prevent harmful substances like this from entering our communities, and this seizure underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting public health and safety.”

The 160.9 pounds of seized ketamine, along with the individuals involved, were transferred to local authorities for state prosecution. The Clayton County Sheriff's Office is handling the Mitchell case, while the Atlanta Police Department is investigating the Bokomba case.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), ketamine hydrochloride is a Schedule III non-narcotic compound regulated under the Controlled Substances Act. Commonly known on the street as "Special K," "Donkey Dust," and "Cat Killer," ketamine is lawfully used in human and veterinary medicine to induce sedation, immobility, and pain relief. However, it is often abused for its dissociative and hallucinogenic effects, like those of phencyclidine (PCP).

Ketamine is frequently associated with raves and dance clubs, where it is smoked, snorted, or mixed into beverages. It is often cut with other dangerous compounds, such as ecstasy, increasing the risk of overdose. Overdoses can result in nausea, elevated heart rate, unconsciousness, convulsions, and respiratory failure.

CBP officers remain vigilant in their mission to prevent the smuggling of illicit substances and protect the safety of U.S. communities.

CBP officers and agents seized an average of 1,571 pounds of drugs, including 78 pounds of fentanyl, every day at our nation’s air, sea, and land ports of entry. See what else CBP accomplished during "A Typical Day" in 2024, and view CBP enforcement stats and summaries.

CBP's border security mission is led at our nation’s Ports of Entry by CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations. CBP screens international travelers and cargo and searches for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.

