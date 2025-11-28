Hidalgo CBP officers apprehend man wanted for sexual assault of a child
HIDALGO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Hidalgo Port of Entry encountered and apprehended a man wanted in the local area on an outstanding felony warrant for a sex-related offense against a child
“Our frontline officers continue to maintain their vigilance and in the course of their duties encountered a traveler with an outstanding felony warrant for a sex-related offense against a child,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo Port of Entry. “This apprehension exemplifies our dedication to the border security mission, the pursuit of justice and helps keep our streets safer as a result.”
On Nov. 24, CBP officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge referred pedestrian Angel Derek Coria, 20, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. After escorting Coria to secondary inspection, subsequent biometric verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that the subject had an outstanding felony warrant for sexual assault of a child issued by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. CBP officers turned Coria over to Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies for adjudication of the warrant.
The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
