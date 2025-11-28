Laredo CBP officers apprehend man wanted for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry on Thanksgiving Day encountered and apprehended a male senior citizen wanted in Illinois on an outstanding felony warrant for a sex-related offense against a minor.

“Amid steady holiday traffic on Thanksgiving Day, our frontline officers maintained strict vigilance and uncovered a significant outstanding warrant for a sex offense against a minor,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Sexual abuse against minors is among the most heinous offenses we come across and our apprehension of this individual ensures he will face his day in court and our streets will be safer.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Nov. 26, CBP officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred bus passenger Antonio Diaz Vargas, 76, a resident alien, for secondary inspection. After escorting Diaz Vargas to secondary inspection, subsequent biometric verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that the subject had an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor issued by the Waukegan Police Department in Waukegan, Ill.. CBP officers transported Diaz Vargas to a local jail for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from the NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

