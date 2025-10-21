City of Rohnert Park and Burbank Housing Announce $28.7 Million Grant for The Terraces at Copeland Creek

Burbank Housing logo

The city of Rohnert Park in partnership with Burbank Housing, has been awarded a $28.7 Million Homekey+ grant for The Terraces at Copeland Creek.

ROHNERT PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Rohnert Park, in partnership with Burbank Housing, has been awarded a $28.7 million Homekey+ grant from the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) to create The Terraces at Copeland Creek, a new permanent supportive housing community at 6500 Redwood Drive.

The development will provide affordable, service-enriched housing for seniors who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Residents will benefit from safe, stable housing combined with on-site supportive services designed to promote wellness and long-term stability.

Mayor of Rohnert Park, Gerard Giudice, emphasized how the project completes the City’s four-year effort to build a continuum of homelessness services: “With the award of this grant we have the final piece to our strategy in addressing homelessness in our community. First was the SAFE team, then our interim supportive housing program at Labath Landing, last year our Supportive Service Hub and now our permanent supportive housing program. I could not be prouder of this council and our amazing staff. All of this in four years! A big thank you to our residents and businesses for your support and encouragement.”

Larry Florin, CEO of Burbank Housing, highlighted the long-term investment in the City’s future:

“This project represents a crucial investment in Rohnert Park’s future, directly addressing the urgent need for senior permanent supportive housing. It’s designed to not only provide much-needed homes for our growing senior population that are facing homelessness but also to ensure they thrive within the community. This partnership with the City of Rohnert Park is a testament to our shared commitment to providing housing that supports the city’s long-term growth and prosperity.”

Together, these perspectives underscore the dual impact of The Terraces at Copeland Creek: strengthening the City’s homelessness response while expanding affordable housing for seniors, improving community health, and reducing strain on emergency and social services. The project will consist of 70 apartments plus one manager’s unit. Burbank Housing is in negotiations with the nonprofit, HomeFirst, to provide on-site case management and support to all residents.

"Permanent housing is always the primary goal at HomeFirst, so we are pleased to be in discussions to be a part of this collaborative housing initiative,” said Hunter Scott, VP of HomeFirst’s operations in Sonoma County. “With stable housing, personalized case management, connection to health and benefits resources, and support in transitioning out of homelessness, we anticipate that the site's senior residents will thrive."

Administered by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), Homekey+ grant funding is available to local public entities, including cities, counties, or other local public entities, such as housing authorities within California.

Homekey is an opportunity for state, regional, and local public entities to develop a broad range of housing types, including but not limited to conversion of hotels, motels, hostels, single-family homes and multifamily apartments, adult residential facilities, manufactured housing, and to convert commercial properties and other existing buildings to permanent or interim housing for the target population.

Beyond the Homekey+ award, vital community partnerships bolstered the project's funding. Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, through their Community Health, Bethlehem Foundation, and Community Project Funding initiatives, contributed a total of $2.4 million in philanthropic funding. Crucially, the Sonoma County Housing Authority also committed 70 Project-Based Vouchers, ensuring long-term rental assistance for residents.

The Terraces at Copeland Creek combines Rohnert Park and Burbank Housings’ ongoing commitment to compassion, innovation, and partnership in addressing the region’s most pressing housing challenges.

About the City of Rohnert Park

Rohnert Park is a city in Sonoma County known for its planned neighborhoods, parks, and community-focused services. Incorporated in 1962, it was one of the first planned communities in the nation. The city continues to prioritize safety, sustainability, and quality of life for its residents.

About Burbank Housing

Burbank Housing is a nonprofit affordable housing provider with over 45 years of experience building, rehabilitating, and managing affordable communities. As a proven leader, Burbank Housing has a successful track record of building strong partnerships that allow property residents to thrive.

