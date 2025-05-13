Burbank Housing and Partners Break Ground on Former Site of George's Hideaway

Burbank Housing and Partners Break Ground at Former Site of George's Hideaway

The property will bring 21 units of Permanent Supportive Housing to Guerneville

George’s Hideaway represents what’s possible when local government, nonprofits, and our community work together with perseverance and heart.” — Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable Housing nonprofit Burbank Housing was joined by representatives from the County of Sonoma, Community Development Commission and West County Community Services to celebrate the groundbreaking at the former site of George’s Hideaway in Guerneville. Once completed, the project will bring 21 homes to formerly homeless individuals in need of permanent supportive housing.

The County of Sonoma purchased the property through California’s Department of Housing & Community Development’s (HCD) Project Homekey award program. In December 2024, the Community Development Commission transferred ownership to Burbank Housing.

California’s Project Homekey program provides funding to local public entities and nonprofit housing organizations to convert commercial buildings to Permanent or Interim Housing. The new property at the former site of George’s Hideaway will provide convenient and central access to affordable housing in the Guerneville community.

“The transformation of George’s Hideaway marks a turning point for West County. For years, we’ve heard the urgent call for real solutions to homelessness—especially in unincorporated communities like Guerneville—and today, we’re finally seeing a solution take shape,” said Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins “This project has been a long time coming, and I am so proud that we are now moving from vision to reality. With 21 units of permanent supportive housing and a navigation center on site, this space will provide not just shelter, but real pathways to stability, health, and hope. George’s Hideaway represents what’s possible when local government, nonprofits, and our community work together with perseverance and heart.”

In addition, West County Community Services (WCCS) will operate an onsite navigation center that will provide essential services to residents and other individuals in the local community. The onsite programming will consist of providing resources to secure sustainable housing, employment and other successful living essentials.

“West County Community Services is excited to partner with Burbank Housing to provide much needed affordable housing to the Guerneville community. With an onsite team and navigation center, we’ll be able to support residents and community members in ways that help ensure long-term stability and successful living,” said Christy Davila, Executive Director of WCCS. “The project reflects a shared commitment to addressing homelessness, expanding housing access, and building a stronger, healthier West County.”

Larry Florin, President and CEO of Burbank Housing, echoed the excitement over this new addition to Guerneville. “This property will bring much needed affordable housing to a historic and close-knit community. Partnering with West County Community Services ensures individuals will be cared for with programming that is tailored to best serve both those residing at the property and within the local area.”

Construction for the former site of George’s Hideaway is planned for completion in March 2026 with occupancy shortly following.

About Burbank Housing

Burbank Housing is a nonprofit affordable housing provider with over 40 years of experience building, rehabilitating, and managing affordable communities. As a proven leader, Burbank Housing has a successful track record of building strong partnerships that allow property residents to thrive.

