Burbank Housing & Local Leaders Celebrate the Grand Opening of Petaluma River Place

Ribbon Cutting at Petaluma River Place Burbank Housing's newest development: Petaluma River Place

Property brings 50 units of Affordable Housing to Petaluma, California

This is a key step forward in our mission to create a place for everyone.” — David Rabbitt, Sonoma County Supervisor

PETALUMA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable Housing nonprofit Burbank Housing gathered Thursday morning with representatives from the Department of Housing & Community Development (HCD), Sonoma County, the Sonoma County Community Development Commission, the City of Petaluma and COTS to celebrate the recent completion of the 50-unit property, Petaluma River Place located at 1601 Petaluma Blvd. South in Petaluma, California.

Petaluma River Place is a 50-unit affordable housing property including 15 one-bedroom, 20 two-bedroom, and 15 three-bedroom family, farmworker and permanent supportive housing apartments on a previously undeveloped parcel along the Petaluma River. The property will bring 50 affordable homes to households earning less than 60% of the area’s median income.

“The need for affordable housing spans across all demographics,” said Larry Florin, Burbank Housing CEO “We are thrilled to bring to life a project that delivers quality housing for not only families, but also essential farmworkers and those who have been previously facing homelessness”.

The project cost a total of $39,705,000 with major funding contributions of $23.7m from HCD’s Accelerator Fund, $5.7m from HCD’s Joe Serna, Jr. Farmworker Housing Grant Program, $4.4m from HCD’s No Place Like Home program, $700k from Providence St. Joseph Health, $550k from RCAC’s Capital Magnet Fund and $492k from a Sonoma County Community Development Community Development Block Grant. Construction broke ground in September 2023 with the assistance of a construction loan of $31.7m from KeyBank. The property was completed in May 2025.

Located in South Petaluma, the property is conveniently located near the city center, schools, transportation and businesses. Petaluma River Place is one more vehicle to help Petaluma bridge the housing gap.

“Petaluma River Place is a symbol of our commitment to building a more resilient community,” said Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt “This isn’t just homes we are building, we are creating a sense of community where all residents, including essential farmworkers and families live and thrive. This is a key step forward in our mission to create a place for everyone.”

In addition to housing, onsite supportive services and case management will be provided by Sonoma County-based nonprofit COTS. With 15 units allocated for permanent supportive housing, COTS will be able to provide those residents with support as they navigate employment, healthcare and social services.

“COTS is thrilled to partner with Burbank Housing to support residents at Petaluma River Place. By combining COTS’ expertise in supportive services with Burbank Housing’s strength in affordable housing development, this collaboration will create more opportunities for people to move from shelter into permanent housing,” said Chris Cabral, COTS CEO. “Together, we are building stability and strengthening the resilience of the broader community. This partnership represents a meaningful step toward addressing homelessness in sustainable, collaborative ways."

With the ribbon now cut at Petaluma River Place, Burbank Housing has added 50 more affordable homes to a city facing a housing shortage just like other communities in the region and beyond.

Burbank Housing will continue to supply affordable housing in Sonoma County with the development of a brand-new property in Santa Rosa. Burbank Avenue is a 64-unit property that will deliver much needed housing for families. This project will be completed in October 2025.

About Burbank Housing

Burbank Housing is a nonprofit affordable housing provider with over 45 years of experience building, rehabilitating, and managing affordable communities. As a proven leader, Burbank Housing has a successful track record of building strong partnerships that allow property residents to thrive.

