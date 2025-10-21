Annual Ag Society Meeting and Forum to Take Place January 8, 2026

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today encouraged members of the agricultural community to join the 194th Annual Meeting and Agricultural Forum, hosted by the New York State Agricultural Society on Thursday, January 8, 2026. Held at a new location this year, the Wegmans Conference Center in Rochester, this year’s Forum offers an opportunity for farmers and other key partners to examine how New York agriculture, food system, and natural resources industries are undergoing continuous transformation in response to evolving government policy, regulation, technological advancements, and market dynamics. Commissioner Ball will also deliver the 2026 State of Agriculture Address, providing an update on New York State’s ongoing efforts to support New York farmers and agricultural businesses. Registration for the Forum is now open at www.nysagsociety.org.

Commissioner Ball said, “I look forward to this event every year and the chance to discuss new ideas and strategies to grow our industry and make it stronger for the next generation. Our industry is faced with a number of challenges this year, particularly at the federal level, and this forum provides us a great space to not only reflect on the past year and discuss those challenges, but also to collaborate on our priorities as we launch into the year ahead. I thank the New York Agricultural Society for facilitating this gathering of our agricultural partners from the across the state and look forward to engaging in the important conversations we need to move the agricultural community forward.”

Jeannette Kreher Heberling, President of the NYS Agricultural Society and 2025 Century Farm honoree said, “The number one reason stakeholders attend the Forum is networking. Representing all sectors of the supply chain, we’re able to reconnect, share insights, collaborate and delve deep into issues. While the big news in 2025 was driven by federal policy changes, production innovations continue to alter the playing field and the retail market basket is changing. The Forum is not a how-to meeting, but an opportunity to glimpse what lies ahead so we can position our businesses effectively.”

2026 Agricultural Society Forum Program

The 2026 Agricultural Society Forum includes a full day of panels and guest speakers, which will be capped off with Commissioner Ball’s State of Agriculture Address. Keynote speakers and panelists will present their insights and business forecasts.

Speaker Line-Up:

First, Barbara Patterson, Vice President for Government Affairs at the Torrey Advisory Group based in Washington DC, will kick off the Forum’s morning session. Team Torrey is a go-to for food and agribusiness professionals who need guidance through complex federal policy issues.

Martha Hilton, Wegmans Vice President of Produce and Floral, and Cathy Gaffney, Wegmans Vice President of Specialty Cheese, Deli, and Cheese Caves, will follow Barbara Patterson’s remarks during the morning session and they will speak on the “Art of the Pivot.” Hilton and Gaffney have decades of experience working for Wegmans Food Markets, a family-owned chain with 115 stores located throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Martha has sampled many aspects of the business including merchandising and operations as a store manager. Cathy provides strategic leadership for her divisions, traveling extensively to discover new products and innovative concepts that drive growth for Wegmans’ specialty businesses.

Following lunch, Nishant Roy, Chobani’s Chief Impact Officer, and Karen Cartier, the Chief Operating Officer of the Northeast Area of Dairy Farmers of America, will discuss the state of New York dairy processing, which has had an influx of new investment within the past year.

Roy oversees community impact, philanthropy and government relations at Chobani. The top-selling Greek yogurt brand in the US, Chobani is building a $1.2 billion state-of-the-art manufacturing facility on the historic grounds of the former Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, NY.

Cartier oversees operations and milk marketing in support of DFA’s farmer-owners, managing membership services, financial strategies, crisis response and communications.

Maureen Ballatori, Founder and CEO of Agency 29 will moderate the closing roundtable, “Seeding Innovation. Growing Opportunity.” Agency 29 is a leader in food, beverage, and agriculture marketing in Upstate New York. Based in Rochester, the firm provides a full range of branding, marketing, and creative services to foster growth for client brands. Panel participants include:

Pauly Guglielmo, an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and community leader best known as the founder and owner of Craft Cannery, a New York–based sauce and condiment manufacturing company (and Grow-NY award recipient) that makes products for both national brands and small-batch creators.

an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and community leader best known as the founder and owner of Craft Cannery, a New York–based sauce and condiment manufacturing company (and Grow-NY award recipient) that makes products for both national brands and small-batch creators. Peppe Bonfiglio, Vice President of Sales at Mastronardi Produce, a leading fourth-generation greenhouse company growing non-GMO fruits and vegetables and the first to bring commercial greenhouse growing to North America.

Vice President of Sales at Mastronardi Produce, a leading fourth-generation greenhouse company growing non-GMO fruits and vegetables and the first to bring commercial greenhouse growing to North America. Brian Nicholson, President, CEO and third generation Co-Owner of Red Jacket Orchards, based in Geneva, NY, which has undergone a major shift to the production and distribution of fresh beverages in the past decade.

Honorees in Eight Award Categories to be Recognized

Throughout the day, the New York State Ag Society will honor award recipients in eight categories: farm safety, journalism, agricultural promotion, FFA Chapter of the Year, next generation farmers, business of the year, distinguished service, and century and bicentennial farms. Thanks to the diverse participation of attendees, the Annual Forum is an ideal platform to honor these individuals and businesses who have lifted the state’s ag and food industry to new heights in terms of environmental stewardship, consumer outreach, farm safety and the production of quality, safe foodstuffs.

About the New York State Agricultural Society

Established in 1832, the mission of the New York State Agricultural Society is to build a robust future for New York’s food, agricultural, and natural resource industries by providing networking and educational opportunities for its strongest advocates, decision-makers, and aspiring leaders.

Agriculture is a major economic driver in New York State, generating more than $5 billion worth of annual economic activity statewide and providing a livelihood for residents across all 62 counties. More than 700 members of the New York State Agricultural Society strive to build a better understanding and positive working relationships with neighbors, consumers, and government leaders.