New York State Agriculture Commissioner Announces $4.2 Million De...

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today announced that $1.2 million has been awarded to 17 small businesses to support and grow Long Island’s aquaculture industry. Funding will help these producers to purchase and upgrade equipment that will streamline operations and increase production. The Long Island Aquaculture Infrastructure Grant Program is a part of the State’s Blue Food Transformation initiative, first announced in Governor Kathy Hochul’s 2024 State of the State, created to reinvigorate New York’s aquaculture and wild-caught seafood industries, and strengthen local food systems. The second round of funding through the program, an additional $3 million for infrastructure, will open November 3 for applications.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “New York State is home to a rich, diverse agricultural landscape that doesn’t stop at the shoreline. Long Island’s aquaculture producers work tirelessly to raise the fresh, abundant seafood that make the region so beloved by residents and visitors alike. The funding awarded today, and the next round of funding, will help these businesses make much-needed upgrades to their equipment so they can continue bringing the very best seafood New York State has to offer to tables across the state. I thank Governor Hochul and our partners at the Farm and Food Growth Fund for investing in this critical, unique industry.”

The announcement of Round 1 funding was made at a special event held by Commissioner Ball and the Farm and Food Growth Fund at Hampton Oyster Company in New Suffolk. Hampton Oyster Company was awarded funding during this first round to implement a state-of-the-art digital grading technology to automate the sorting of oysters by size, shape, and weight using high-speed imaging and sensor technology. By transitioning from manual to digital grading, Hampton Oyster Company projects an operational efficiency increase of nearly 100%, effectively doubling its throughput without expanding labor or significantly increasing operational overhead. This technology also ensures greater consistency in product appearance and sizing, resulting in a more desirable product for both wholesale buyers and high-end retail customers. This will help the company to meet rising market demand and improve operational efficiency.

President/CEO of the Farm & Food Growth Fund Todd M. Erling said, "This round of funding is the first step in a multi-faceted program being implemented by the Department of Agriculture and Markets and our local food system partners to increase awareness and access of New York’s world class seafood. By supporting existing aquaculture operations expand their production capacity and access new markets, we can all strategically promote and grow market demand. With the second round of grants, we will continue to scale the processing and distribution side of the industry through the funding of infrastructure projects."

The Long Island Aquaculture Infrastructure Grant Program is being administered for the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets by the Farm and Food Growth Fund. The Equipment-Only Grants announced today fund projects that will expand, improve, or install aquaculture equipment and supplies that support the viability and scaling of aquaculture businesses operating on Long Island.

The list of awardees follows:

Long Island Shellfish Company, Inc. Scrimshaw Enterprises, LLC Great South Bay Oyster Farms Remsenburg Project Managers, Inc. Montauk Shellfish Company, Inc. Oyster Bay Shellfish Company, LLC Violet Cove Oysters Co., LLC Cornelius & Little Ram Oyster Co., LLC. Spinelli's Sea Farms, LLC

Long Island Aquaculture Infrastructure Grant Program Round 2 - Infrastructure Grants

An additional $3 million will be available through the program’s Round 2 – Infrastructure Grants opportunity. Round 2 of the program will fund infrastructure upgrades, including construction, renovation, and installed fixtures.

Grants ranging from $100,000 to $250,000 are available to applicants operating a profit-generating business based on Long Island. All applications must be submitted via ffgf.smapply.us. No paper applications will be accepted. The RFP will be released on November 3 with applications due in early 2026. For more information, visit ffgrowthfund.org/aquaculture-grants.

To join an interest list for future funding opportunities, please email [email protected].

Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “New York agriculture has so much to be proud of, including the incredible diversity of our industry, which spans from land to sea, and we’re focused on driving support to every sector. Congratulations to all the Long Island aquaculture producers receiving funding today to upgrade their equipment. We’re excited to see even more businesses apply in the next round to keep bringing the state’s best seafood to market—and onto people’s plates! We’re proud to help champion this program and thank the Governor, Ag & Markets, and the Farm and Food Growth Fund for investing in New York’s seafood industry and strengthening our agricultural economy.”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “I am excited about New York’s Blue Food Transformation Initiative, which includes the grants being announced today, along with the Long Island Seafood Cuisine Trail. This demonstrates a sincere commitment to support and revitalize NY’s aquaculture and wild-caught seafood industries. As we look to strengthen NY’s food supply chain and local food systems, seafood is a major part of that effort. Having spent time with the hardworking producers on Long Island, they certainly deserve our recognition and support.”

Assemblymember Tommy John Schiavoni said, “The seafood produced on Eastern Long Island is among the finest in the world and reflects generations of skill, stewardship, and dedication to our coastal waters. The region’s commercial fishery is a legacy industry that anchors our maritime economy and sustains local families, traditions, and cultural identity. Continued state investment is essential not only to preserve this heritage, but to ensure that Long Island’s working waterfronts, fisheries, and agricultural sector continue to thrive in the years ahead. I commend Governor Hochul for recognizing the importance of this industry and for her ongoing commitment to the future of our coastal communities.”

Juan Miceli-Martinez, President of Long Island Farm Bureau said, “At Long Island Farm Bureau, we’re proud to support and represent all of our agricultural producers, which includes our incredible seafood and aquaculture industries here on Long Island. We’re excited that the funding announced today will help support critical infrastructure and equipment enhancements for our aquaculture farmers, ensuring that they can continue to thrive for years to come.”

Eric Koepele, President, Long Island Oyster Growers Association, said, “Aquaculture, especially oyster farming, is booming on Long Island, with consistent double-digit growth and over 10 million oysters harvested in 2024. We have the talent and expertise, from hatcheries to sales, to scale our industry from 10 million to 100 million oysters annually, rivaling Chesapeake and Canada. The challenge? Securing the capital to expand our gear and infrastructure. The New York Department of Agriculture and Markets sees our potential and our hurdles, and today’s announcements are bold, meaningful steps that will accelerate the growth of Long Island’s aquaculture industry.”

Joe Finora, Co-Founder of the Hampton Oyster Company said, “Aquaculture is one of New York’s most promising blue-economy opportunities. Every oyster we grow filters our bays, supports local jobs, and strengthens our working waterfronts. We’re grateful to New York State Agriculture and Markets for recognizing this potential and investing in the future of our industry — an investment that will serve as a catalyst for meaningful growth and position Long Island as a national leader in sustainable seafood production.”

Blue Food Transformation

The Blue Food Transformation Initiative was announced in the Governor’s 2024 State of the State to increase consumer demand for local food and strengthen the local food system. These investments further the Governor’s commitment to boost demand for New York agricultural products, bolster New York's food supply chain, and ensure all New Yorkers can access fresh, local foods.

Today’s announcement builds on the recently launched Long Island Seafood Cuisine Trail, which was also funded through the Governor’s Blue Food Transformation initiative. The South Shore Trail runs from Bay Shore to Montauk and is intended to drive business and tourism to locations proudly serving and selling locally raised and wild-caught, sustainably harvested fish and shellfish while promoting Long Island’s seafood industry. The North Shore Trail, which will run from Oyster Bay to Greenport, is under development and slated to launch in the coming months. Visitors are encouraged to follow the trails for locations that are known to appreciate and celebrate the bounty of Long Island’s waters while boosting business and supporting local fishing communities. Visit the Seafood Trail page on the Local Fish website for more information.

Also funded through the Governor’s Blue Food Transformation initiative, CCE of Suffolk County has engaged industry stakeholders and conducted research to define and mitigate challenges necessary to expand capacity for seafood processing on Long Island. The Seafood Processing Feasibility Study examines operating models, locations, basic facility design, and capital budget as a baseline for standalone seafood processing facilities. The final study will be released soon.

In addition, as part of the initiative, the Governor announced the formation of the New York State Seafood Interagency Workgroup, comprised of representatives from the Department of Agriculture and Markets, Department of Environmental Conservation, Empire State Development, Department of Health, New York Sea Grant, and other agencies involved in the production and marketing of seafood. The group was tasked with evaluating and coordinating state policies and programs that impact aquaculture licensing, food safety, and economic development measures, and considering pathways for industry growth. The Workgroup’s final report is available online at the Department of Agriculture and Markets’ website. As part of the Workgroup’s recommendations, the Department recently hired a seafood coordinator who is working on Long Island to support new and expanded markets for New York’s grown and caught seafood.

New York’s Seafood Industry

New York State has a diverse, sustainable wild-caught seafood industry and growing aquaculture industry that harvest a variety of products including finfish, kelp, and shellfish. Commercial fishermen on Long Island sustainably harvested over 16 million pounds of finfish in 2023, worth over $28 million dollars.

From Long Island to the Finger Lakes, both small-scale and commercial-scale aquaculture operations grow fresh, safe, and sustainable seafood, and harvest sustainable fish. According to the most recent USDA Census of Agriculture, the aquaculture industry accounts for over 25 percent of farms on Long Island, with 155 operations in Suffolk County and 15 in Nassau County.​ Combined, the two counties generated over $14.5 million in sales in 2022.

Farm and Food Growth Fund

The mission of Farm and Food Growth Fund is to create employment and safe affordable housing, capital access opportunities for low-and-moderate income individuals, families and communities with a focus on farm and food-related industries located in the Northeast Foodshed encompassing parts of the greater Hudson Valley, western Connecticut, western Massachusetts, southern Vermont, and eastern Pennsylvania by stimulating economic vitality through technical assistance services, community development and increasing the flow of capital.