Kingston Wellness Expands Residential Mental Health Facilities in Georgia

KINGSTON, GA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a state where the demand for accessible, high-quality mental health care continues to rise, Kingston Wellness is expanding its residential mental health facilities in Georgia , offering a safe, supportive, and healing-focused environment for individuals in need of long-term PTSD Treatment Georgia.Founded with the mission to transform lives through evidence-based therapies and compassionate care, Kingston Wellness provides a full spectrum of mental health services. From residential treatment programs to personalized therapeutic plans, the center is dedicated to addressing mental health challenges and co-occurring conditions with a client-centered approach.Unlike traditional institutional settings, Kingston Wellness facilities are designed to feel warm, inviting, and home-like. Residents have access to private suites, peaceful community spaces, and wellness amenities that support both physical and emotional well-being.Our vision was to create a healing environment where clients feel supported every step of the way, said Dr. Laura Simmons, Clinical Director at Kingston Wellness. “We believe recovery is possible when treatment is matched with compassion and the right resources.PHP Georgia: The programs integrate a variety of evidence-based modalities, including cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), trauma-informed care, medication management, and holistic practices such as mindfulness, yoga, and fitness-based therapies. Treatment plans typically range from 30 to 90 days, providing residents with structure, consistency, and 24/7 professional support.Every individual who enters our program carries a unique story,” said James Carter, Director of Operations at Kingston Wellness. “Our role is to tailor treatment to those needs while empowering clients with tools for long-term recovery. Anxiety treatment centers Georgia Located in Atlanta, Kingston Wellness proudly serves communities across Georgia and welcomes individuals from surrounding states seeking residential care. The facilities provide specialized programs for adults navigating depression, anxiety, trauma, mood disorders, and other complex mental health concerns that require a higher level of care than outpatient treatment can provide. Each program is designed with the understanding that recovery looks different for everyone, which is why Kingston Wellness emphasizes individualized treatment plans that address both the clinical and personal needs of every client.Residential mental health facilities in Georgia: In addition to core therapies, the center integrates family involvement and community-based support to help residents build strong networks during and after their stay. This holistic approach encourages lasting change by teaching coping strategies, fostering resilience, and equipping clients with the tools needed for reintegration into everyday life. With a strong focus on inclusivity, Kingston Wellness is committed to serving diverse populations, including veterans, young adults, members of the LGBTQ community, and individuals with co-occurring disorders. By creating an affirming, safe, and welcoming environment, Kingston Wellness ensures that every individual feels understood, respected, and supported throughout their healing journey. Accredited for clinical excellence, Kingston Wellness upholds the highest standards of safety and quality in behavioral health. The admissions team also works closely with families to make care accessible by assisting with insurance verification and exploring financial options.By expanding its residential mental health facilities in Georgia, Kingston Wellness reaffirms its commitment to breaking barriers in mental health treatment and creating pathways toward hope, healing, and resilience.About Kingston WellnessKingston Wellness is a trusted provider of professional therapeutic and residential mental health facilities in Georgia, offering comprehensive programs for adults. With a mission to combine evidence-based care, dignity, and a healing-focused environment, Kingston Wellness helps individuals and families reclaim their well-being.Media ContactKingston Wellness RetreatLocation: 96 Howard St, Kingston, GA 30145Phone: (770) 884-6535Website: https://kingstonwellnessmh.com/

