QMP, Inc. selects Colleton County for first East Coast manufacturing operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – QMP, Inc. (QMP), a water filtration systems manufacturer, today announced it selects Colleton County to establish the company’s first East Coast manufacturing operation. The $5.1 million investment will create 233 new jobs.

Headquartered in California, QMP has more than 30 years of experience producing water filtration systems for a variety of applications, including for residential, commercial and industrial uses.

QMP will purchase a 22,000-square-foot facility with an additional five acres, located at 153 Anderson Road in Walterboro, to support increased production capacity and faster distribution to East Coast customers.

Operations are expected to be online in January 2026. Individuals interested in joining the QMP team should contact info@qmpusa.com.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $250,000 Set-Aside grant to Colleton County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

“While many manufacturers have chosen to move production overseas, QMP remains deeply committed to American manufacturing. Expanding into South Carolina allows us to continue building on more than three decades of excellence and innovation – right here in the United States. We’re proud to invest in Colleton County and create quality jobs that support both our customers and our communities.” -QMP, Inc. Vice President Vanessa Vidal Forsyth

“South Carolina’s reputation for having a highly skilled workforce makes our state a top destination for manufacturing companies looking to establish new operations. We celebrate QMP, Inc.’s investment in Colleton County and look forward to the impact these 233 new jobs will have in the community.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“QMP, Inc.’s decision to establish its first East Coast operation in South Carolina is further proof that the manufacturing industry continues to drive our state’s economy forward. This new operation in Colleton County will create meaningful opportunities for our people and greatly benefit the region for many years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Colleton County is pleased to be the East Coast home of QMP, Inc., a family-owned company for more than 30 years and a proven innovator in the water filtration industry. This project was a collaborative effort between the Colleton County Economic Alliance and our regional allies at SouthernCarolina Alliance. It is truly exciting to see it come to fruition. In Colleton County, we pride ourselves on providing an excellent business climate, and we look forward to partnering with QMP for years to come.” -Colleton County Council Chairman Scott Biering

“SCA congratulates Colleton County on the location of QMP, Inc., a leading manufacturer of water filtration systems. Their $5.1 million in our community will create 233 new jobs while bringing a 22,000-square-foot facility back into production. This project is a prime example of why small businesses remain the backbone of the American economy – driving innovation, creating jobs and strengthening local communities. As chairman of the SouthernCarolina Alliance, I am thrilled for our entire region, and as a member of Colleton County Council, I am especially excited for our residents. Congratulations to everyone involved in making this tremendous project a reality.” -SouthernCarolina Alliance Chairman and Colleton County Councilmember Steve Murdaugh

