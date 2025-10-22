Grand Galvez Unveils 'Beyond the Veil' October 31 Experience: A Night of Elegance, Mystery, and the Supernatural

The historic, glamorous and hauntingly beautiful Grand Galvez in Galveston, TX

Overnight Package Blends Glamour, Ghosts, and the Grandeur of Galveston’s Most Haunted, Iconic and Grand Hotel

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Halloween, the historic Grand Galvez, the “Queen of the Gulf” and Texas’ most famously haunted hotel, invites guests to cross into the supernatural for one unforgettable night where elegance meets the ethereal. The legendary beachfront resort—celebrating over a century of grandeur— presents “Beyond the Veil,” an immersive paranormal and curated overnight experience priced at $501 per guest, designed for travelers seeking history, mystery, and indulgence on the Gulf Coast.

Where Glamour Meets the Ghostly On Friday, October 31, the Grand Galvez transforms into a stage for an immersive night of candlelit readings, historic storytelling, and hands-on paranormal discovery. Guests will embark on an elevated Halloween journey that pairs fine hospitality with a whisper of the supernatural all within the luxurious setting of the hotel.

The itinerary includes psychic gallery readings by Katrina Cooper, a moonlit historical tour with Madame Serena, and a captivating lecture by historian and author Kimber Fountain, exploring The Maceo Family Legacy—Galveston’s golden age of jazz, glamour, and intrigue. (See scheduled itinerary in the Beyond the Veil Dropbox below.)

Following a festive Halloween costume contest, participants join three guided paranormal investigations in the hotel’s most storied spaces, led by a team of renowned investigators including Doug O’Brien, Sari Hewlett- Pacheco, Eddy Specter, Todd Duplantis, and The Ghost Hunting Beauties. The evening culminates in a Closing Circle & Farewell led by the Ghostess of Galveston, Melissa Hall, whose extensive photo archive and stories of mysterious phenomena has been featured in Texas Monthly and other regional publications. (Melissa Hall, Ghostess Grand Galvez, paranormal experiences document included in Dropbox below.)

A Hauntingly Beautiful Setting

Originally opened in 1911, the Grand Galvez is one of Texas’ most iconic coastal landmarks—an elegant haven where turn-of-the-century opulence blends seamlessly with modern refinement. Restored guest rooms, soaring architecture, and oceanfront views make it a destination for those who appreciate both history and high style.

Whether guests come for the elegance, the energy, or the eerie charm, Beyond the Veil delivers an experience unlike any other: an intimate encounter with Galveston’s most glamorous ghost story.

October 31 One-Night Package Includes:

• Access to all event programming and paranormal investigations

• Gallery readings, historical lecture, and private tour

• Midnight refreshments and exclusive keepsake credentials

• Package Price: $501 per guest

• Reservations: www.marriott.com (select Grand Galvez, October 31 room night and scroll down to King Room/City View or 2 Double/City View and scroll within that room to the promotion packages. “Beyond the Veil” is listed and select.

Ghost Tours at Grand Galvez by Ghostess Melissa Hall

• 1 ½ -hour goosebump-guaranteed, guided tours by Grand Galvez Ghostess Melissa Hall are available year-round.

Tours begin at 7pm. Dates and cost at ghostessofgalveston.eventbrite.com

Ghostly Legends About Grand Galvez (formerly Hotel Galvez)

Whether it is the mysterious whispers of a little girl who haunts the hotel spa or the heartbreaking tale of Audra, the bride who never left, the Grand Galvez offers a rich tapestry of paranormal history. In fact, Room 501 is the most requested by guests hoping for an encounter with the fabled Lovelorn Bride.

Kathleen Maca, in her book, “A History of the Hotel Galvez” (The History Press, 2021), details the many stories, sightings, spirits and legends that haunt the beautiful property situated on the famed Galveston Seawall. (Cover of book in Dropbox below.)

Selections from her book, pages 162 though 168:

• An image reportedly captured in an original press photo taken in 1911, hangs in the west loggia of the hotel. Many

guests claim to clearly see the ghost of a gentleman standing in front of a French door politely tipping his bowler hat.

• The story of Sister Katherine, a nun from St. Mary’s Orphan Asylum, which was located just down the beach from

where the Grand Galvez was built. During the height of the 1900 Storm, the brave sisters of the orphanage lashed

children to themselves to keep them from washing away. Tragically, all nuns and orphans drowned. The bodies of Sister Katherine and her wards, still tied together, were found on the shore in front of where the hotel now stands.

As with many storm victims, they were buried where they were found. Witnesses and guests at the hotel claim to see the figure of a nun in a long, dark habit protectively pacing the southern lawn of the hotel and looking out to sea whenever, a major storm approaches.

o Dedicated Sister Katherine continues to keep watch over the playful spirits of the children, to whom many of the shortly pranks in the hotel are credited.

• The images of a young girl bouncing a red ball has been seen multiple times through the years by guests, staff and

workmen, the ball makes no sound as it bounces off the hard floor, and her form seems to slowly fade as she walks, uninterested in those who watch her.

• Certain spirits seem to appear quite clearly to guests, who can describe their appearance in detail. One of these is a little girl about three feet tall who plays just outside the spa. Her blond pigtails are tied with ribbon, and she is wearing a white dress with black “Mary Jane” shoes, a popular style in the early 20th century. She has been heard to whisper “ice cream” into the ears of passerbys. This can be explained by the fact that the hotel soda fountain and

ice cream parlor used to be where the spa is now located.

o She might also be one of the tiny ghosts that leave child-sized handprints along the bottom of the glass spa door. Employees confirm that, though they may wipe them off multiple times a day and never see the children in the area, the small prints quickly reappear.

• The most famous ghost and a classically tragic story of the Grand Galvez is named Audra, also known as the Lovelorn Bride. Audra was engaged to a mariner who sailed out of the Port of Galveston. In the mid-1950s, she checked into Room 501 to await his return, after which they planned to be married.

o Each day, she would walk down the hall of the fifth floor, take an elevator to the eighth floor and then climb a narrow ladder leading to one of the four turrets atop the hotel. Sitting inside the shelter of the hexagonal turret, she would watch though an opening for his ship to return.

o When she received the news that her lover’s ship had gone down in a storm with all hands-on deck, she refused to abandon hope. She kept her vigil of returning to the turret to watch for him, but after several days the heartbroken bride-to-be accepted that she would never see him again.

o In despair, she hanged herself in the west turret, where she had last seen his ship sail out to sea.

o As if her story was not tragic enough, a few days after her death, her fiancée came looking for her at the hotel. He had been rescued by a passing ship during the storm.

o To this day, there are many paranormal events that happen in Audra’s Room 501, reported by guests, staff and many news and film crews.

o The key sometimes does not work and when reported to the desk clerk, the key was scanned for the room code and the display read “Expired 1955”.

o The room phone has been known to repeatedly ring when the switchboard reports that no calls were received.

o There are reports of a woman walking the halls and whimpering sobs near the elevators.

o Guests have felt the pressure of something invisible sitting next to them on the bed.

• Other sightings, sounds, and stories abound.

o An unnerving bit of décor at the Grand Galvez has kept a watchful eye on the occurrences of the hotel since it opened in 1911. The portrait of the hotel’s namesake, Bernardo de Gálvez, hangs in the second-floor landing facing the hotel’s main lobby. Legend has it that the extremely white eyes of the painting follow guests as they walk by.

o Because of its reputation, visitors often try to photograph the painting but end up with a skull-shaped glare where the face should appear in the photo.

o Staffers insist that this can be avoided by asking the infamous portrait’s permission before a photo is taken.

“Beyond the Veil” Dropbox:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/a6ge8ut083jkp1hg9rjjp/AMe5PeJXfvRyaJ1Hmih_JPg?rlkey=joyfqa4kbgu0p43220kcj124

7&st=xtoj7pbg&dl=0

About Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection

Located on Galveston Island and the sun-kissed shores of the Texas Gulf Coast, Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection – a

stunning 222-guest room hotel that envelopes visitors with grand experiences and captivating, gracious services – is part of Autograph Collection Hotel. Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of independent hotels. Mr. Wyant, hotel owner, and his wife, Lorenda Wyant, instituted extensive renovations which emphasize great respect for the iconic architecture and historic design of the 114 year old property.

