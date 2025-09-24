THREE EXCLUSIVE LUXE SUITES DEBUT AT GRAND GALVEZ in Galveston TX

The Aviator Suite is inspired by aviation pioneer Howard Hughes and the Art Deco glamour of the 1930s. The Balinese Suite is inspired by the legendary Balinese Room nightclub once located across Seawall Boulevard from the hotel. An ode to the Rat Pack era, the Sinatra Suite evokes the spirit of Ol’ Blue Eyes himself.

The 8th Floor Private Suites of Grand Galvez Redefine Sophistication and Privacy

These suites were created to embody the history and soul of Grand Galvez while providing a modern expression of luxury. We wanted each suite to feel subtly themed, elegant and timeless.” — Mark Wyant, owner and developer, Grand Galvez

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection, the “Queen of the Gulf,” has unveiled three suites on the 8th floor that offer a new standard for luxury on the Texas coast. The Aviator Suite, Balinese Suite, and Sinatra Suite each offer a distinct sense of opulence and privacy, designed for discerning travelers, high-profile guests, and A-list celebrities seeking a world-class hideaway.

“These suites were created to embody the history and soul of the Grand Galvez while providing a modern expression of luxury,” said Mark Wyant, owner and developer of the Grand Galvez, who designed the suites in tandem with his interior designer wife, Lorenda Wyant. “We wanted each suite to feel subtly themed, never kitschy, so that every space is elegant, timeless, and unforgettable.”

A New Level of Luxury

All three suites boast expansive bathrooms, oversized showers, and custom design elements that elevate the guest experience:

 Aviator Suite – 500 square feet- Inspired by aviation pioneer Howard Hughes and the Art Deco glamour of the 1930s, this suite merges retro flair with sleek modern luxury. Designed with clean lines and period- inspired details, the Aviator transports guests into an era where the sky was limitless.

 Balinese Suite – 850 square feet- Inspired by the legendary Balinese Room nightclub once located across from the hotel, this double-sized suite radiates a tropical ambiance with subtle nods to its iconic namesake. Its highlight is an 8x8 foot all-marble shower with panoramic city views, a true showpiece of design and indulgence.

 Sinatra Suite – 600 square feet- An ode to the Rat Pack era, this suite evokes the spirit of Ol’ Blue Eyes himself with deep sea-foam greens, masculine indigo blues, and a warm, club-like atmosphere.

Photographs of Sinatra and his contemporaries set the tone for a glamorous escape. The suite’s bathroom offers the height of sophistication, designed as if fit for royalty.

Discretion, Privacy, and Service

Each of the Private Suites of Gand Galvez offers sweeping views of the Gulf, city, or surrounding resort landscape. Shower windows frame the scenery like works of art, ensuring an immersive experience while maintaining ultimate privacy.

Guests staying in these suites receive personalized service and unmatched attention to detail, with access to the exclusive GiGi Beach Club (seasonal) and pool area with its private cabanas and VIP service.

“We envisioned these suites as destinations in themselves,” Wyant added. “Whether you’re a celebrity seeking discretion, a couple celebrating a milestone, or a traveler who simply demands the best, these suites deliver an

experience unlike anything else on the Gulf Coast.”

Availability and Reservations

The Private Suites are available for direct booking only through the Grand Galvez via 409-765-7721. Rates begin at $800 per night, depending on the season and suite availability.

About Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection

Located on Galveston Island and the sun-kissed shores of the Texas Gulf Coast, Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection – a stunning 222-guest room hotel that envelopes visitors with grand experiences and captivating, gracious services – is part of Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Bonvoy’s diverse and dynamic portfolio of independent hotels championing individuality. The hotel and resort have welcomed guests worldwide for more than 110 years. The AAA 4-Diamond property is the finest and only historic beachfront hotel on the Texas Gulf Coast, is renowned as the “Queen of the Gulf” and the most haunted hotel in Texas.

Hotelier Mark Wyant, owner, Seawall Hospitality LLC, purchased the property from the heirs of Galveston Island-born oilman and developer George P. Mitchell in March 2021. Mr. Wyant, along with his wife, Lorenda Wyant, has instituted extensive renovations which emphasize great respect for the iconic architecture and historic design of the property. The focus is on the alluring, luxurious, glamorous, and sophisticated reputation of Grand Galvez, creating an interpretation of modernism blended with the energy of the Jay Gatsby era.

The hotel has a long and storied history as a treasured vacation, wedding, and event destination for visitors from Texas, the surrounding states and beyond. Guests enjoy multiple dining and drinking experiences at Monarch restaurant, The Founders Bar, GiGi Beach Club, and poolside with menus developed by the talented culinary team highlighting its commitment to culinary excellence and exceptional guest experiences. The Aviator Suite, Balinese Suite and Sinatra Suite each offer a distinct sense of opulence and privacy for discerning travelers and high-profile guests. Grand Galvez embraces its longstanding, rich mark as an iconic and revered social destination.

